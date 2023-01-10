Jamf Ends 2022 Helping Approximately 71,000 Customers Succeed with Apple

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced that as of December 31, 2022, it is now helping approximately 71,000 active customers succeed with Apple and is running on approximately 30 million devices worldwide.

2022 was a pivotal year for Jamf as it continued to build the only complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. Jamf experienced momentous growth with its security solutions; today, more than 13,000 customers are now running both a Jamf management and a Jamf security solution. And despite its 20-year history, Jamf’s flagship product Jamf Pro is still growing in commercial markets, experiencing a 20% year-over-year increase in the number of devices under management. Jamf was also named a leader in the IDC MarketScape “Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment.”

“2022 saw a redefinition of how IT and security teams enable and protect end users as workers sign in from everywhere and cyberattacks continue to make headlines,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “We’re proud of the way Jamf has uniquely been able to help our 71,000 customers succeed in today’s hybrid work world by protecting their business and employees while keeping the powerful, intended Apple experience in their hands.”

Jamf added more than 3 million devices and 10,000 customers to its global customer base in 2022. Its global customer base includes:

9 of the 10 largest companies, as ranked by Fortune 500

22 of the 25 most valuable brands, according to Forbes

15 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, according to Bankrate.com

10 of the top 10 global universities, according to U.S. News & World Report

7 of the top 10 technology companies, as ranked by Fortune



“I am so proud of the Jamf team for delivering another year of market leadership, while navigating continued macroeconomic challenges,” said Ian Goodkind, CFO of Jamf, who was appointed to the position this year . “We are committed to our purpose of simplifying work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust, and this purpose will help our business succeed in 2023 and beyond.”

In 2022, Jamf rolled out key product enhancements that protect, connect, and empower end users no matter where they choose to work.

Rethinking endpoint security

In 2022, Jamf introduced a robust new set of endpoint protection technologies to maintain good device security hygiene, detect attacks and stop malware from compromising endpoints, while also preventing incoming threats before they put users or devices at risk. Jamf Protect received important updates including:

Network threat prevention, which added network-based indicators of compromise into the solution

Powerful analytics with comprehensive logging for both endpoint and network security events, for better detection and remediation

Removable storage controls to ensure sensitive business data is only written to encrypted USB mass media drives, protecting against physical loss and unauthorized data access

Rich endpoint telemetry data collection, along with a new offline deployment mode for customers with high compliance requirements

With the introduction of the Jamf Trust app in 2022, Jamf’s endpoint security suite now ensures both macOS and iOS devices are configured correctly from their first power on, binding user identity to the devices for dynamic and streamlined authentication into work applications.

Further enhancing its endpoint security offering on mobile, Jamf announced in September 2022 it had acquired ZecOps , a leader in mobile detection and response. The acquisition uniquely positions Jamf to detect indicators of compromise on mobile devices, accelerating a mobile security investigation from weeks to minutes, and on a much deeper scale.

To top off a momentous year for its endpoint security offerings, Jamf was named ‘Best Overall Endpoint Solution’ in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards and ‘Security Software Solution of the Year’ in the 2022 Computing Security Awards.

Empowering students while keeping them safe

Launched in July 2022 and now available for macOS and iOS, Jamf Safe Internet brings a comprehensive content filtering solution optimized for education and integrated with Jamf’s management and security platform to deliver a safe online experience to students while offering effortless management for admins. This online student safety product is coming soon to Chromebook and Windows devices in early 2023. Jamf also recently added support for Google Safe Search and YouTube restricted mode within Jamf Safe Internet giving organizations more robust control over access to content that is hosted on Google sites and ensuring that policies aimed at student safety are consistently applied.

A new way to BYOD

The lines between work and home technology continue to blur as more work is done on mobile devices. Jamf’s new BYOD offering helps organizations manage and secure personally owned devices that employees use for work, while preserving employees’ personal privacy. Separation of work and personal data, employee self-enrollment, cloud-identity-based single sign-on, next-generation cloud VPN, and self-service app installations are just some of the features that make Jamf’s unique BYOD solution enterprise-secure yet consumer-simple.

Multi-layered zero trust access with key partner integrations

Jamf introduced new zero trust capabilities to provide multiple layers of protection by using device health scores and Smart Groups to block non-compliant usage at the device, network and cloud layers. Working with cloud identity providers like Okta, Jamf can now enforce the use of Private Access to ensure only protected devices with encrypted data can run enterprise apps, while automatically blocking compromised users and devices.

Additionally, Jamf announced deeper integrations with leading cloud providers Microsoft , Google and AWS to deliver comprehensive conditional access workflows to help organizations on their zero trust journeys.

Modernized access to the physical workspace

Insecure plastic badge access to office spaces will soon be a thing of the past. Jamf has enabled employee badge in Apple Wallet so that its employees can conveniently and securely access Jamf offices with just a simple tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch. This same technology will be available to Jamf customers in early 2023.

Always updated software

For the past two decades, Jamf has provided same-day readiness with new Apple operating systems and now with the introduction of App Installers within the Jamf App Catalog, Jamf has made third-party software updates for macOS as simple as App Store updates. Jamf announced it has grown its monitored software to over 1,000 titles, and now offers more than 100 App Installers designed to substantially lower the effort required from IT while improving their organization’s security posture. App Installers are pre-vetted and maintained over the lifespan of the device.

Jamf continued its long-standing commitment to empowering its employees, customers and the communities it operates in

In 2022, Jamf released its first-ever Purpose and Impact Report , which details the company’s dedication to tracking and reporting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and highlights how Jamf powers its employees, customers and communities with technology.

In 2022, Jamf was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™ . Jamf’s momentum in building a world-class team continued in 2022 with the appointment of Michelle Bucaria to Chief People Officer as the company continues its global expansion and cultivates Jamf’s award-winning culture that powers Jamf’s industry-leading employee retainment rate of 90%.

Jamf also announced the expansion of its MATTER Innovation Hub program, opening five new hubs in 2022. This program is designed to deliver state-of-the-art solar-powered Apple classrooms to under-resourced locations across the world. Jamf and MATTER have now partnered to open a total of 14 MATTER Innovation Hubs currently impacting the lives of over 5,000 students.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, and market positioning. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Jamf’s control.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact on our operations from macroeconomic and market conditions; the potential impact of customer dissatisfaction with Apple or other negative events affecting Apple services and devices, and failure of enterprises to adopt Apple products; the potentially adverse impact of changes in features and functionality by Apple on our engineering focus or product development efforts; our ability to successfully develop new products or materially enhance current products through our research and development efforts; our ability to continue to attract new customers; and our ability to retain our current customers. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Any unreleased products, features, or functionality referenced in this press release are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced products, features, or functionality do not represent promises to deliver, commitments or obligations of Jamf Holding Corp. or its affiliates. Customers who purchase our products should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently generally available.

