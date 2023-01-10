Global mRNA Vaccines Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Argos Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech AG, CureVac AG, ETheRNA Immunotherapies, Ethris GmbH, Incellart, Moderna Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Tiba Biotech, and Translate Bio Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the mRNA vaccines market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global mRNA Vaccines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.03% from 2023 to 2028.

Due to advanced medical technologies, higher quality of services, efficiency, and novel pharmaceutical innovations, the market is estimated to drive during the forecast period. There is also a rise in demand for gene therapies, an extreme increase in chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in cancer therapy, which will propel the mRNA vaccine market growth.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global MRNA Vaccines Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the cancer segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA vaccines market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA vaccines market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Argos Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech AG, CureVac AG, ETheRNA Immunotherapies, Ethris GmbH, Incellart, Moderna Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Tiba Biotech, and Translate Bio Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the mRNA vaccines market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/mrna-vaccines-market

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • HIV-AIDS
  • Cancer
  • Respiratory Diseases
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Research Institutes
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                mRNA Vaccines Market
                            
                            
                                mRNA Vaccines Market Size
                            
                            
                                Global mRNA Vaccines Market
                            
                            
                                mRNA Vaccines
                            
                            
                                mRNA Vaccines Market Trends
                            
                            
                                Vaccines
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data