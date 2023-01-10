Global mRNA Vaccines Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global mRNA Vaccines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.03% from 2023 to 2028.



Due to advanced medical technologies, higher quality of services, efficiency, and novel pharmaceutical innovations, the market is estimated to drive during the forecast period. There is also a rise in demand for gene therapies, an extreme increase in chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in cancer therapy, which will propel the mRNA vaccine market growth.

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the cancer segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA vaccines market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA vaccines market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Argos Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech AG, CureVac AG, ETheRNA Immunotherapies, Ethris GmbH, Incellart, Moderna Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Tiba Biotech, and Translate Bio Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the mRNA vaccines market





Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

HIV-AIDS

Cancer

Respiratory Diseases

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





