Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q4 2022

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q4 2022 was 53,300 GWT, and 174,600 GWT for the full year 2022. Volumes from Scottish Seafarms are not included in these figures.

Harvest volumes per region/company (in 1,000 GWT):

Lerøy Aurora: 15.1

Lerøy Midt: 21.0

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 17.2 (of which 6.8 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes (Lerøy Havfisk) was 13,100 tonnes for Q4 2022 of which 5,700 tonnes of cod. For the full year 2022 catch volume was 71,700 tonnes of which 23,700 tonnes of cod.

The complete Q4 2022 report will be released on 21 February 2022 at 06:30 CET.

