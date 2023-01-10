$40.6 Billion Worldwide Massive Open Online Course Industry to 2031 - Rising Preference for Online Learning Across the Globe Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massive Open Online Course Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global massive open online course market.



This report focuses on massive open online course market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the massive open online course market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global massive open online course market is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $12.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3%. The market is expected to grow to $40.61 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34%.



Major players in the massive open online course market are Alison, Coursera Inc, Federica.EU, FutureLearn, Instructure, Intellipaat, Iverity, Jigsaw Academy, Kadenze Inc., LinkedIn Learning, Miriada X, NovoEd Inc., Pluralsight Inc., Simplilearn, Skillshare Inc, Udacity India Private Limited, Udemy Inc, MOOC-CN Information Technology(Beijing)Co. Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Canvas Network Inc., Wiziq, Linkstreet Learning Private Limited, and Open2study.



The massive open online course market consists of the sale of massive open online courses by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide a cost-effective and flexible method to learn new skills, enhance careers, and deliver high-quality educational experiences on a large scale.

The massive open online course is a free web-based distance learning program designed for massive student groups from various locations. It offers readily available online materials produced by subject experts in their individual fields of study.



The main types of components of a massive open online course are XMOOC platforms and CMOOC platforms. The XMOOC platform is used on very large MOOC platforms, utilizing specially designed platform software that allows for the registration of very large numbers of participants, enables software providers to collect and analyse student data, and allows for the storage of on-demand digital materials and automation of assessment procedures.

The different courses include humanities, computer science and programming, and business management that are used by several end users, such as high schools, undergraduate, postgraduate, and corporate.



North America was the largest region in the massive open online course market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the massive open online course market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



A growing preference for online learning across the globe is contributing to the growth of the massive open online course market. Online learning refers to education delivered through the internet. It is a learning environment that uses the internet to connect students from various backgrounds and viewpoints using computers, laptops, cell phones, and high-speed internet connections.

Due to the rise of the internet and new technologies and the revolution of online education, the preference for learning is shifting from traditional to an online learning environment, which drives the demand for a massive open online course market. For instance, according to the impact report published by Coursera, a US-based online educational services company, in 2020 online course enrolment numbers increased by 32% and peaked at 189 million registrations. Therefore, the growing preference for online learning across the globe is contributing to the growth of the massive open online course market.



New innovative products have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the massive open online course market. Major companies operating in the massive open online courses sector are focused on introducing innovative products to strengthen their market position.

The countries covered in the massive open online course market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $40.61 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.0% Regions Covered Global

