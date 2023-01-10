The U.S. women health laboratory testing market was valued at $72.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $106.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period 2022-2030

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market - A Region-Wise Analysis: Focus on U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379274/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The U.S. women health laboratory testing market is in the developed phase. The advancements in diagnostic technologies including applications of genetic testing in women’s health and the significant number of mergers and acquisitions of companies to attain a better market share are some of the major opportunities in the U.S. women health laboratory testing market.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Hereditary Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Cervical Cancer

• Ovarian Cancer



The U.S. women health laboratory testing market (hereditary cancer) is expected to be dominated by the cervical cancer segment.



Segmentation 2: by Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Testing

• Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

• Maternal Serum Screening (MSS)

• Prenatal Diagnostic Testing



The U.S. women health laboratory testing market (prenatal screening and diagnostic testing) is dominated by the non-invasive prenatal testing segment.



Segmentation 3: by Reproductive Health and Infectious Diseases

• Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing

• HPV Testing

• PAP Smear Testing

• HIV Testing

• CT/NG Testing

• Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

• Sexually Transmitted Infections

• Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

• Hepatitis

• Vaginal Infections



The U.S. women health laboratory testing market (reproductive health and infectious diseases) is dominated by the HIV testing segment.



Segmentation 4: by Region

• Northeast Region

• Midwest Region

• South Region

• West Region



The U.S. women health laboratory testing market (by region) is dominated by the South region segment.



Recent Developments in the U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market



• In November 2022, Roche Holdings launched its Cobas 5800, a new molecular diagnostic system to expand access to PCR testing in the U.S. The system can assist in the diagnosis of Infectious diseases, such as HIV, Hepatitis, transplant-associated viral illnesses, and respiratory and STIs.

• In February 2022, the Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings established a strategic partnership with Ascension to expand its testing capabilities.

• In January 2022, Yourgene announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc a point-of-care business with accredited laboratory testing capabilities in the U.S.

• In November 2022, Myriad Genetics announced that it has acquired Gateway Genomics, LLC, a personal genomics company and developer of consumer genetic tests.

• In August 2022, Natera, Inc. announced that the company has proactively filed a pre-submission to the FDA for its Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) as part of the Q-Sub process.

• In August 2021, the Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings acquired Ovia Health, to extend its leadership in women’s health.

• In August 2021, Myriad Genetics expanded access to genetic testing by launching a new version of its market-leading MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market:

• Increase in the Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer in Women Leads to Increased Demand for Diagnosis

• Rising Awareness Regarding Women Health-Related Tests

• Rising Average Maternal Age Leading to Increasing Risk of Fetal Chromosomal Aneuploidies

• Upsurge in Reproductive Health Problems Leads to Increased Demand for Laboratory Testing in Women



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

• Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Related to Laboratory Testing Hindering the Market Growth in the U.S.

• Disparity in Awareness of Pregnancy and Fertility Issues in the Different Regions of the U.S.



How can this report add value to an organization?



Segments: The different segment of the report helps the reader understand the different type of laboratory tests/services for women’s health available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of tests/services that fall under the different segments, which are hereditary cancer, carrier screening, prenatal screening, and diagnostic testing, reproductive health and infectious diseases, and obstetrics and gynecology.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The U.S. women health laboratory testing market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as product launches, business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, funding activities, and regulatory and legal approvals. The favored strategy for the companies has been regulatory and legal activities to strengthen the position of their product in the U.S. market. For instance, in October 2019, Myriad Genetics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved myChoice CDx for use as a companion diagnostic for Treatment with Zejula in Late-line Ovarian Cancer.



Countries Covered

• Northeast Region

• Midwest Region

• South Region

• West Region

