Gracey Curette Market to Expand at a CAGR of 9.7% During Forecast Period, Reveals 2022 TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global Gracey Curette market was worth US$ 31.4 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 79.6 Mn by 2031. Industry growth is projected at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. Rise in oral health care and awareness is expected to drive market demand for Gracey curettes in the years to come. Deep subgingival calculus is cleared using Gracey curettes. They are also used during periodontal nonsurgical treatment. High incidence of periodontal disorders is anticipated to fuel business opportunities in the coming years.

Along with universal curettes, Gracey curettes are among the most common dental tools utilized for root planning and scaling. In addition, expanding dental tourism is predicted to provide market players with significant development potential. Low cost of labor and minimal government engagement in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the Gracey curette market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Benefits of periodontal curettes over sickle scalers include them being finer and an absence of any sharp corners or edges other than the cutting edges of the blade. In contrast to sickle scalers, curettes can be molded to fit around the surface of tooth. Additionally, they can provide more effective reach to deep pockets with less damage to soft tissues.

Given the high incidence of dental illnesses, several groups are raising awareness about dental care and cleanliness. The Community Education Program of the Indian Dental Association is dedicated to treating dental conditions and promoting viable solutions.

Low-income families in the US now have access to dental treatment owing to a partnership between the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Health centers have received financial support through Section 330 grants under the HRSA Health Center Program (HCP). Costs incurred in providing healthcare services are covered by CMS and state Medicaid agencies.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Gracey Curette Market (choose the corporate mail ID to get top attention) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85279



Key Findings of Market Report

The premolars and molars teeth segment is expected to lead the overall market. The debris that builds up on teeth surface often contains molar bacteria. Being in the back of the mouth, premolars and molars are challenging to clean. As such, premolars and molars become more susceptible to gingival calculus and cavities. As a result, gingival calculus is a common condition that is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.





Depending on indication, the global market has been segmented into supragingival calculus and subgingival calculus. Increase in prevalence of the condition is expected to drive the subgingival calculus segment. Plaque that grows beneath the gum line is known as subgingival calculus. If the plaque is left untreated, it frequently develops into subgingival calculus since it is not clearly visible. It takes experts, specialized Gracey tools, and a complicated removal process to clear this plaque.





As per the latest market trends of the global industry, the specialty dental clinics and centers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Availability of attractive reimbursement policies as well as rise in approval of intrathecal operations at specialist dentistry clinics and facilities is estimated to drive the segment.



Global Gracey Curette Market: Growth Opportunities

Medical tourism is being actively promoted in Singapore, Greece, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Jordan, and South Africa. India is an increasingly popular destination for medical travelers. Industry watchers predict that the US$ 17 Bn healthcare business in the nation will rise by 13%, supported by medical tourism, which is expanding at a growth rate of 30% annually. Availability of affordable, high-quality dental care in developing nations is anticipated to drive the market value for Gracey curettes throughout the forecast timeframe.





Hospitals offer specialist care and surgery for oral and maxillofacial injuries as well as periodontal disorders such as supra- and subgingival calculi. The hospitals segment of the global Gracey curette market is expected to grow over the next few years with the rise in occurrence of periodontal disease. Hospitals execute most dental procedures as they are equipped with infrastructure and have professionals to offer these treatments.



Global Gracey Curette Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to lead the industry from 2022 to 2031. The region held the leading market share in 2021 and is estimated to be followed by Europe. Growing demand for supragingival and subgingival calculus operations as well as more public awareness about dental health are likely to drive market development in North America.





Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness considerable growth throughout the forecast period, based on the latest Gracey curette market forecast. High incidence of dental problems is expected to drive industry growth in Asia Pacific. In India, 60% to 80% of kids and 85% to 90% of adults have cavities in their teeth. According to recently released data from the 4th National Oral Health Epidemiological Survey, periodontal disease and dental caries continue to be two of the most common conditions reported in China.



Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85279



Global Gracey Curette Market: Key Players

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (STERIS Corporation)

LM-Instruments Oy (Planmeca Group)

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Jakobi Dental GmbH

Dentsply Sirona

GDC Dental

Global Gracey Curette Market: Segmentation

Teeth Type

Incisors and Canines

Premolars and Molars

Indication

Subgingival Calculus

Supragingival Calculus

End- user

Hospitals

Specialty Dental Clinics and Centers

Others



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85279<ype=S



Related Healthcare Reports

Radiodermatitis Market



Home Healthcare Market



Women’s Health Diagnostics Market



Canes and Crutches Market



Dental Implants Market



Epilepsy Therapeutics Market



Scar Treatment Market



Biobanking Market



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ



Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

