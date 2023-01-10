DCCA APPRAISED AT CMMI LEVEL 5 FOR SERVICES AND DEVELOPMENT

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA), a veteran-owned information technology (IT) and engineering services company, today announced that it has been appraised at level 5 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) for both Services (SVC) and Development (DEV).

CMMI is a proven, outcomes-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 5 indicates DCCA is performing at an “optimizing” level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.

“DCCA is excited that our team’s hard work in preparing for our CMMI appraisal has paid off,” said David Bower, DCCA’s President & COO. “This is a significant achievement for our organization, one that differentiates us in the government market. The DCCA team looks forward to continuing to provide federal agencies with innovative, scalable, and flexible technology solutions to help them achieve mission success.”

DCCA’s unique combination of experience and agility has allowed it to effectively leverage technical capabilities to effectively deliver comprehensive IT services and solutions to exceed the expectations of our customers.

“Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process,” said Ron Lear, Senior Director, CMMI Program. “We commend DCCA on achieving their CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization.”

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

About Data Computer Corporation of America

DCCA, a Veteran-Owned Business headquartered in Ellicott City, MD, provides a wide-range of technology support services, including systems development, cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, and testing services to various Health, Defense, and Federal Agencies. Rated CMMI Level 5 for performing to standards required by the Carnegie Mellon Institute, DCCA provides disciplined, defined, and institutionalized approaches to technology development and maintenance. In addition to its CMMI rating, DCCA has also achieved ISO-9001, ISO-27001, and ISO-20000. As a successful IT and engineering services provider, DCCA works collaboratively with its customers to ensure performance quality, schedule adherence, and cost control and avoidance. More information is available about DCCA at www.dcca.com.

###