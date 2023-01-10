XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar on January 17th, 2023

Charlotte, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST.

Details are as follows:

When: Jan 17, 2023, 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: XCPCNL Update - 2023

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83173887807

Or One tap mobile:

US: +13126266799, 83173887807# or +16469313860, 83173887807#

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468

Webinar ID: 831 7388 7807

International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kby1gJwEHC

The agenda is currently set to cover the following topics:

2022 Year in Review

Stock Dividend

Reverse Split

Short Selling

Reg A Update

2023 Outlook Entertainment and Media Outlook FilmFundr/Centiment.io CSEP Blackbird Biotech Additional Revenue Streams



“2022 was a year of triumphs as well as setbacks, but we have learned a lot along the way. I am looking forward to discussing our corporate outlook for 2023, which is bound to be an exciting year for us!” said CEO Tim Matthews.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm.

To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact info@xcpcnl.com .

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com .

For Inquiries: