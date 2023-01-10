$170+ Billion Worldwide Skin Care Products Industry to 2031 - Rising Awareness Regarding the Various Benefits of Using Personal Care Products Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global skin care products market.



This report focuses on skin care products market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the skin care products market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global skin care products market is expected to grow from $125.40 billion in 2021 to $136.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The skin care products market is expected to grow to $170.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Major players in the skin care products market are L'Oreal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Avon Products Inc., Coty Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Revlon, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Himalaya, Lotus Herbals., Neutrogena, Olay, and Shiseido.



The skin care products market consists of sales of skin care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the appearance and texture of the skin, and also, moisturize and cleanse the face, hands, and body, as well. Skin care refers to the products that help to support skin integrity, and enhance its appearance. These products are sold in various types such as creams, serums, and lotions.



The main product types of skin care products are anti-aging products, skin whitening products, sensitive skin care products, anti-acne products, dry skin care products, infant skin care products, and others. Anti-aging products are primarily moisturizer-based and marketed with the promise of making the consumer look younger by reducing, masking, or preventing signs of skin aging. The different distribution channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, cosmetics stores, online stores, and others. It is used by several end users such as males, females, and kids.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the skin care products market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the skin care products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising awareness regarding the various benefits of using personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the skin care products market going forward. Using personal care products in daily routine helps in maintaining hygiene and helps in the prevention of catching and spreading germs and diseases.



The emergence of artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the skin care products market. Major companies operating in the skin care products sector are focused on launching new AI-powered products to enhance their position in the market.

The countries covered in the skin care products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

