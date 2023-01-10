New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultra Wideband Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379263/?utm_source=GNW





Key Highlights

By excelling in asset tracking, enabling, and supporting the development of indoor intelligence, the UWB shines as a real-time location system (RTLS). Its high degree of accuracy and the minimal profile of hardware required to operate have benefited expanding applications, such as powering indoor positioning and localization systems. One of the initial applications for UWB was in the military, where it served as a precise and secure mode of communication, a tool for locating soldiers, and radar for spotting targets. It then advanced into the medical sector for medical imaging. The market has more recently seen consumer electronics use the technology in industrial devices.

Manufacturers of wearables and smartphone providers are eager to adopt the technology. Samsung, a member of the FiRa Consortium, has been working to advance upgrades to UWB standards and certification processes to assure the interoperability and encourage the usage of UWB technology. For instance, faster device-to-device file transfers are one of the UWB services that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses. Also, its Nearby Share app instantly lists additional UWB-equipped devices when the phone is just pointed in their direction.

Numerous research teams have looked into the use of UWB technology in scenarios involving vehicles, including using it as a parking guide, a vehicle localization module to replace GPS, intra-vehicular networks, and bike monitoring. When the technology is included in cellphones, it can be possible to use new features like secure passive entry. The innovation will enhance the existing short-distance radio standards in keyless vehicle access. By locating the user’s location within a few millimeters, UWB can prevent unwanted access via relay assaults, thereby significantly increasing the security of keyless vehicle access.

Additionally, Google had plans to make its Pixel brand of smartphones compatible with ultra-wideband (UWB) technology as of May 2021, a move that will dramatically improve connectivity throughout its family of devices. It is anticipated that UWB support will be made available along with introduction of the company’s Pixel 6 smartphone lineup.

On the other hand, due to the relatively low power transmission of short pulses used in UWB-based wireless communication, these systems are highly susceptible to interference from other narrowband wireless communication systems. As a result, UWB technology’s potential for use in outdoor wireless communication applications is constrained by the significant danger of interference associated with it.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain interruptions caused by travel restrictions and lockdowns, the UWB market saw a slight decline in 2020. However, during the post-COVID-19 period combining software management tools and remote monitoring technology may result in a higher adoption rate. The ultra-wideband market verticals of healthcare, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, consumer electronics, and retail have all experienced supply chain disruption due to COVID-19.



Ultra Wideband Market Trends



Automotive and Transportation Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



Numerous research teams have investigated the use of UWB technology for various car-related applications, including parking guidance, vehicle localization as a replacement for GPS, intra-vehicular networks, and cycling monitoring. When the technology is included in cell phones, it can enable newer features like secure passive entry. The innovation will enhance the current short-distance radio standards for keyless vehicle entry. Locating the user within a few centimeters also helps prevent illegal entry through relay assaults, making keyless vehicle access much safer.

Additionally, the regulations proposed by various governmental organizations, including the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, are the main reason vehicle radar manufacturers are gradually switching from 24 GHz to 77 GHz. According to the new regulations, as both agencies require, the 24 GHz frequency range won’t be open for a bandwidth of 5 GHz for automotive applications after 2022.

Additionally, in February 2022, the Bosch Group decided to validate automotive Ultra-Wideband (UWB) applications in manufacturing using the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester from Rohde & Schwarz. The initiative extends Bosch and Rohde & Schwarz’s extensive wireless networking partnership.

Ultra-wideband (UWB) is predicted to be a standard technology for most smartphones in the future due to its outstanding range, power consumption, and security capabilities. It is also likely to feature on a wide range of IoT peripherals and industry 4.0 applications. UWB opens new applications for convenience and functional safety in the automotive sector, particularly for keyless car entry that uses a smartphone as a digital key. Valet parking, occupancy detection, and even vital sign monitoring of infants in child seats are further instances of other advanced features.

According to OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles), after two years of declining demand, global motor vehicle sales rebounded by 5% in 2021, showing signs of a recovery in the industry. This rise in the total sale of motor vehicles globally can offer a wide range of lucrative growth opportunities to the market throughout the forecasted period.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



The North American region is estimated to hold a significant market share of the UWB market mainly due to the presence of various prominent UWB players in the area and the rapidly rising adoption rate of UWB-based technologies across multiple sectors, such as retail and healthcare.

Moreover, one of the earliest adopters to use RTLS was North America. The rising trend of automation is one of the key elements influencing the growth of the RTLS industry in this region.

This is primarily attributable to the early use of digital technology across numerous industries, which reduces human intervention and requires significant investments in managing assets, inventories, warehouses, and transportation and logistics.

The commercial application of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology is also receiving more attention due to its exceptional qualities, including centimeter-level location accuracy and high data rate. In the area, ultra-wideband (UWB) technology applications have also been vastly developed for the guideway transportation sector.

Furthermore, it is expected that throughout the projection period, the market in the North American region would experience growth due to improvements in positioning accuracy provided by UWB technology and the steadily declining cost of UWB chips.



Ultra Wideband Market Competitive Analysis



The market for Ultra-Wideband is exceptionally competitive, mainly due to the presence of various critical vendors in the market operating in both international and domestic markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated, with the significant players adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product innovation to widen their product portfolio and extend their geographic reach. Some vital players in the market are Texas Instruments, DecaWave Limited, and NXP Semiconductors, among others.



July 2022 - Humatics, in partnership with Hitachi Rail, declared the successful completion of a year-long pilot project evaluating the economic and technical benefits of the Humatics Rail Navigation System (HRNS). The HRNS is a provider of a navigation system in the market that utilizes sensor fusion algorithms to tackle complex navigational issues for automated rail vehicles. Train control systems like CBTC, PTC, and ERTMS get the exact location, direction, speed, and acceleration data via Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and sensors like Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) and GNSS.

Jul 2022 - NXP Collaborates with ING and Samsung to test the first peer-to-peer payment application based on UWB. The pilot intends to improve the usability and seamlessness of peer-to-peer payments by leveraging ING’s payment expertise and NXP’s ultra-wideband technology.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379263/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________