On the award of a Polish capacity mechanism auction for 2027 to Ignitis Gamyba

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that its subsidiary AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter – the Company) will ensure the availability of 250 MW capacity in the market in 2027 for approx. EUR 16 million, according to the results of the Polish capacity mechanism auction for ensuring capacity availability in 2027 (hereinafter – the Auction) conducted by the Polish transmission system operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (hereinafter – PSE). This will have a positive effect on the results of the Flexible Generation segment of the Group.

This is the first time in history where a bid of a Lithuanian company won a Polish capacity mechanism auction.

The auction results have been officially approved by the Polish energy regulator (Urząd Regulacji Energetyki). Full details of the Auction’s results are available on the PSE’s website . The Group will not issue a separate notification about the conclusion of a tripartite agreement between the Company, PSE and a billing operator Zarządca Rozliczeń S.A. regarding a commitment to supply electricity to the electricity network during a stress event using a specific unit.

The Group ha d announced about the tentative award of the Auction before .