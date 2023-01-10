The Hydrocolloids Market size was valued at USD 13.14 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2022 to 2030.

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrocolloids Market by Type, by Application, by Source, by Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379290/?utm_source=GNW



However, the hydrocolloids market growth is restricted by stringent government regulations across the world regarding the use of food additives including hydrocolloids and an inadequate supply of raw materials. On the contrary, increasing adoption of ready-meal products and convenience food that use hydrocolloids to enhance quality and shelf life of these food products is expected to create ample opportunities in the coming years.



Segment Overview



The global hydrocolloids market has been segmented by type, application, source, end-user industry, and geography.

• Based on type, the market is divided into gelatin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, alginates, agar, pectin, guar gum, locust bean gum (LBG), gum arabic, carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), and microcrystalline cellulose (MCC).

• Based on application, the market is classified into thickener, stabilizers, gelling agents, fat replacers, coating materials, and others.

• Based on source, the market is categorized into source, botanical, microbial, animal, seaweed, and synthetic.

• Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Region wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



Regional Analysis



The Asia-Pacific market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030

Asia-Pacific is expected to show a steady rise in the hydrocolloids industry owing to the presence of high population in countries such as China and India, that significantly increases the consumption rate of several beverages including carbonated drinks and dairy beverages that uses hydrocolloids such as gelatin and gum arabic hydrocolloids to enhance flavor and texture. Moreover, high consumption of beer in this region that uses old-soluble hydrocolloids such as carrageenan to reduce the level of haze that forms in a finished beer is further driving the growth of the hydrocolloids market.



Key Market Players



The emerging and efficient key players in the hydrocolloids market include:

• Ingredion Inc

• Cargill Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Chemelco International

• Darling Ingredients Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc

• Tate & Lyle plc

• Kerry Group



Recent Developments

June 2022

Cargill Inc. announced the acquisition of Delacon Biotechnik Ges.mbH. Through this acquisition, Cargill aims to enhance its product portfolio and expand its market presence.

July 2021

DSM Hydrocolloids launched new brand to help customers to identify solutions. The main purpose of the branding exercise was to help customers in identifying the types of solutions needed for effective taste.

June 2021

Kerry Group Plc. announced the acquisition of Niacet, a leading company operating in the clean label and conventional preservatives market. This acquisition has helped Kerry Group to enhance its food protection and preservation strategy.

June 2021

Ashland Global Holdings announced the introduction of Aqua flow ECO-300, a high shear, biocide-free, nonionic synthetic thickener for high-performance waterborne paints and coatings. These synthetic thickeners were highly efficient and capable of building rheology in paints and coatings through interplay with other ingredients.

May 2021

Darling Ingredients launched purified and phenol-functionalized gelatin hydrocolloids called X-Pure GelDAT. X-Pure GelDAT offers purity and consistency, which is vital for the successful development of biomedical applications used in the human body.

