Bicycle Lights Market Size to Generate $772.3 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bicycle lights market garnered $356.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $772.3 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $356.2 million Market Size in 2031 $772.3 million CAGR 8.2% No. of Pages in Report 213 Segments covered Technology, mounting type, bicycle type, application, and region Drivers Government regulations to encourage adoption of bicycle lights Increase in fuel costs Rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity Rising adoption of e-bicycles Opportunities Improvement in bicycling infrastructure Restraints Lack of bicycle infrastructure

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global bicycle lights market, owing to implementation of global lockdown, travel restrictions, and social distancing norms.

Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production and sales of bicycle lights, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Nevertheless, the global bicycle lights market is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to increased adoption of bicycles and electric bicycles across the globe in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global bicycle lights market based on technology, mounting type, bicycle type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on technology, the LED segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global bicycle lights market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on mounting type, the head light segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global bicycle lights market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the commuting bicycle segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global bicycle lights market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global bicycle lights market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Leading market players of the global bicycle lights market analyzed in the research include Cateye Co., Ltd., Cygolite Co, Gaciron Technology, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Garmin Ltd., BBB Cycling, Lupine Lighting Systems GmbH, Lezyne USA Inc, Princeton Tec, Lord Benex International Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global bicycle lights market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

