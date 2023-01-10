Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 11 bids for ISK 1,680m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 7.50%-7.57% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,060m were accepted in the series. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 18,760m.

A total of 17 bids for ISK 4,040m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 7.32%-7.41% yield. All bids were accepted in the series at 7.39% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 18,760m.

Settlement date will be 17 January 2023.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.