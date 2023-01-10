The Global Dairy Based Beverages Market is forecast to grow by $41.95 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dairy Based Beverages Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379471/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the dairy based beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of healthy food habits, rapid growth in urbanization coupled with increasing consumption of dairy-based beverages, and increasing awareness of health benefits of dairy-based beverages.



The dairy based beverages market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Milk

• Yogurt

• Kefir

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising importance of organic dairy-based beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy based beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation in dairy-based beverage products and rising demand for online retail will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dairy based beverages market covers the following areas:

• Dairy based beverages market sizing

• Dairy based beverages market forecast

• Dairy based beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dairy based beverages market vendors that include Agri Mark Inc., Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Calidad Pascual SAU, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Interfood Corp., Kerry Group Plc, KKR and Co. Inc., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Organic Valley, Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Wadia Group, Uelzena Group, and Danone SA. Also, the dairy based beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379471/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________