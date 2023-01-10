Aspen Publishing Launches New Aspen Leading Edge Podcast Series

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Publishing, an innovative and leading provider of educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools, today announced the launch of the Aspen Leading Edge podcast series, hosted by Patty Roberts, Dean of the St. Mary's University School of Law.

The Aspen Leading Edge podcast series features timely interviews with Aspen Authors as well as other legal thought leaders sharing expert opinions on teaching, learning science, and the current and future state of legal education. Weekly episodes are available streaming on Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon Music.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of the Aspen Leading Edge podcast series to further encourage thought leadership in the education space," said Nicole Pinard, Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Publishing. "We are privileged to work with some of the most brilliant educators and entrepreneurs, people who are passionate about making a difference for their students and particularly in the legal academy; this podcast is a way to share their insights and best practices in an engaging and personal way."

"I am really looking forward to partnering with Aspen Publishing on the Aspen Leading Edge podcast series to explore current issues, innovations, and evolution across the legal academy with Aspen Authors and other thought leaders in legal education," said Patty Roberts, Dean of the St. Mary's University School of Law and host of the Aspen Leading Edge podcast series. "Aspen convenes a small group of Leading Edge participants from the Academy annually to brainstorm new ideas in training lawyers, and this podcast will continue that tradition in a different medium. By fostering discussion and exchanging ideas among legal education leaders we can explore ways to continue to provide equitable solutions for all students."

Guests on the Aspen Leading Edge podcast series include:

Erwin Chemerinsky

Alan Palmiter

Collin Crawford

Randy E. Barnett and Josh Blackman

Ronald Clark

Gabe Tenenbaum

Geoffrey Stone, Aziz Huq, and Leah Litman

To learn more about the Aspen Leading Edge podcast series visit:

https://www.aspenpublishing.com/aspenleadingedgepodcast

About Aspen Publishing

Aspen Publishing is a leading provider of educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools in the U.S. and around the world. Aspen provides best-in-class solutions for legal education through authoritative textbooks written by renowned authors and breakthrough products such as Connected eBooks, Connected Quizzing, and PracticePerfect.

The Aspen Casebook Series (famously known among law faculty and students as the "red and black" casebooks) encompasses over 400 highly regarded textbooks in more than eighty disciplines, from large enrollment courses, such as Torts and Contracts to emerging electives such as Sustainability, and the Law of Policing. Study aids such as the Examples & Explanations and Glannon Guide series, both highly popular collections, help law students master complex subject matter.

For more information about Aspen Publishing, visit www.AspenPublishing.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

