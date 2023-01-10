Sperm Count Test Market Size Set to Achieve USD 3.0 Billion by 2030 growing at 4.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sperm Count Test Market Size was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 3.0 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.



A low sperm count, also known as oligospermia, is when a man has fewer sperm than usual. A normal sperm count is determined as having at least 15 million sperm per milliliter of sperm. A sperm count below this level is considered low. Low sperm count can be caused by a number of factors, including chromosomal abnormalities, hormonal imbalances, and medical conditions such as diabetes and sexually transmitted infections. It can also be caused by lifestyle factors such as tobacco and alcohol use, as well as chemical exposure.

The rising prevalence of male infertility is a major factor driving the sperm count test market value. According to a global 2017 study, sperm count has dropped by more than 50% in the last 40 years.

Sperm Count Test Market Statistics

Global sperm count test market revenue collected USD 1.9 Billion in 2021, with a 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2030

As per a recent survey, 10-15% of infertile men have no sperm

According to the same survey, a projected 7% of all men are affected by infertility

Europe sperm count test market share occupied over 34% in 2021

As per the Fertility Family stats, infertility affects around 1 in 7 heterosexual couples in the UK

Asia-Pacific sperm count test market growth is projected to record over 5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

By age group, the 41 years and above sub-segment seized USD 719.6 million in market revenue in 2021

Based on end-user, the fertility centers sub-segment acquired more than USD 660 million in 2021

The rising trend of at-home testing is a key trend in the sperm count test industry that fuels the demand



Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3110

Sperm Count Test Market Report Coverage:

Market Sperm Count Test Market Sperm Count Test Market Size 2021 USD 1.9 Billion Sperm Count Test Market Forecast 2030 USD 3.0 Billion Sperm Count Test Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.9% Sperm Count Test Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Sperm Count Test Market Base Year 2021 Sperm Count Test Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Technique, By Age Group, By End-User, And By Geography Sperm Count Test Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AB ANALITICA s.r.l., Artron Laboratories, Inc., Bioline Technologies, CooperSurgical Inc., Diacron International s.r.l., DNA Diagnostics Center, ExSeed Health, Hamilton Thorne Inc., Medical Electronic Systems, LLC, Microptic SL, Olympus Corporation, and Sperm Processor Pvt. Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Sperm Count Test Market Dynamics

Changing societal norms is one key aspect that fuels the sperm count test market value: In many parts of the world, there is a shift towards later marriage and childbearing. This means that more couples are seeking out fertility testing when they are older, which is driving demand for sperm count tests. Increasing demand for at-home testing is a popular trend in the sperm count industry. There is a growing demand for at-home fertility testing, including sperm count tests, due to the convenience and privacy they offer. In addition, advances in sperm count testing technology are another factor that is fueling the market growth

However, fertility testing, including sperm count tests, can be costly, which may be prohibitive for some couples. Besides that, in some cases, couples may be unaware of the significance of fertility testing and the role that sperm count plays in it, which may discourage them from pursuing these tests.

Growing Cases of Male Infertility Propels the Sperm Count Market Growth

Male infertility refers to a man's inability to father a child. It can be caused by a number of factors, including low sperm count, problems with sperm motility, and abnormalities in sperm shape (morphology). Male infertility can also be caused by hormonal imbalances, chromosomal abnormalities, and medical conditions such as diabetes and sexually transmitted infections. The cause of male infertility may be unknown in some cases. Male infertility can be treated using a variety of methods, including surgical procedures, medications, and assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF. Men who are concerned about their fertility should consult with a healthcare provider, who can help diagnose the cause of any fertility issues and recommend the appropriate treatment.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/sperm-count-test-market

Sperm Count Test Market Segmentation

Technique, age group, end-user, and regions are the segmentation considered in the global sperm count test market.

The technique segment is split into smartphone-based, chromatographic immunoassay and colorimetric reaction, microscopy, and others. By age group, the segmentation includes 34 and below 34 years, 35-40 years, and 41 years and above. The end-users segment is categorized as fertility centers, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Sperm Count Test Market Share

The microscopy technique accounted for a significant market share in 2021, according to our sperm count test industry analysis. In terms of growth, smartphone-based technique is likely to growth with fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

According to the age group, the 41 and up sub-segment captured a sizable market share in 2021, while the 35-40 years sub-segment is expected to grow the fastest between 2022 and 2030.

Fertility centers will have the largest market share in 2021, while diagnostic laboratories will have the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Sperm Count Test Market Regional Outlook

According to regional analysis, the European sperm count test industry held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to keep this position in the future. The region's largest market share can be attributed to increased healthcare investment, the growing presence of infertility centers, and rising awareness of healthcare technologies. In terms of growth, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030. The growing importance of sperm count testing, as well as growing digitalization and telehealth practices, as well as advancements in healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and South Korea, favor the Asia-Pacific sperm count test market.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3110

Sperm Count Test Market Players

Some prominent sperm count test companies covered in the industry are AB ANALITICA s.r.l., Artron Laboratories, Inc., Bioline Technologies, CooperSurgical Inc., Diacron International s.r.l., DNA Diagnostics Center, Hamilton Thorne Inc., ExSeed Health, Medical Electronic Systems, LLC, Microptic SL, Olympus Corporation, and Sperm Processor Pvt. Ltd.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Sperm Count Test Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Sperm Count Test Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Sperm Count Test Market?

Which region held the largest share in Sperm Count Test Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Sperm Count Test Market?

Who is the largest end user Sperm Count Test Market?

What will be the Sperm Count Test Market value in 2030?



Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related Reports:

The Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market size was valued at USD 9,496 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 87,494 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market size accounted for USD 6,485 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11,490 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market size accounted for USD 6,415 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 12,357 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com