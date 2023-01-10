Moda Operandi Launches Beauty

New York, NY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moda Operandi, the world’s leading platform for fashion discovery, is thrilled to announce the launch of their beauty category. Launching with 55 skincare, fragrance, makeup, haircare, and body care brands, along with a number of exceptional experiences, Moda Operandi offers a unique curation of the best in beauty from established and emerging names from around the globe. With the runway at the heart of the business, Moda Operandi’s deep relationships within the fashion industry will be leveraged to provide consumers with an unparalleled level of access to everything from videos highlighting designers’ skincare routines to shoppable tutorials with the artists responsible for creating the season’s most iconic beauty looks. Through an editorial point of view, Moda Operandi aims to be the industry authority on luxury beauty and the ultimate space for discovery, inspiration, and self-expression.

“There are so many beautiful products in the world—and as a former magazine editor, I have seen, tried, and written about thousands of them. But now, as Moda’s Beauty Director, I have the privilege of handpicking only the very best,” noted Jessica Matlin, who started her role at the company in May 2022. “If you’re familiar with Moda, you’ll know we’re all about curation. Whether fashion, fine jewelry, home, or beauty—at Moda, we don’t carry everything. We carry the best of everything. I don’t want to spend hours in an endless scroll. The glut of products and lines is overwhelming for everyone, even a beauty director. Too much of a good thing is, in fact, too much.”

Moda’s curation is highly selective, bringing consumers an inspiring mix of products that Matlin describes as “heroes and hidden gems.” Within the assortment, customers can expect to find must-haves from the world’s leading beauty brands as well as soon-to-be cult favorites from names to know, with more exciting labels set to debut later this year. “Every product you will see is chosen deliberately, because it is the best in its category or has something uniquely inspiring to offer. Our edit includes the established and emerging brands that we believe deserve a place in your beauty wardrobe,” said Matlin.

To launch Beauty, Moda will employ a comprehensive digital marketing strategy. Beginning on December 16th, Moda will begin to drive social followers to a dedicated page where they can sign up to receive the beauty email newsletter. The editorial launch campaign features models Sylke Golding, Peng Chang, Ling Bol, and Iman Bokhari, and it was shot by photographer Vanessa Granda with an accompanying video from Director Davy Gomez. Launching the category to the public on January 10th, the imagery will anchor the digital shopping experience—built out across a dedicated beauty homepage—including editorial curations featuring Beauty Essentials, Beauty Bestsellers, and more. Consumers will be able to shop by category (skincare, fragrance, makeup, haircare, body, and experiences), or by brand, and beauty products will also be merchandised cross-category across the site into thematic edits such as “The Vacation Store” and “The Event Edit.” Matlin’s “Letter From The Editor” will be one of the first email touch points for subscribers, anchored by a shoppable landing experience expanding on what makes Moda’s vision and curation of beauty different from others within the market.

“Since the launch of Moda Operandi with runway Trunkshows in 2011, we have grown over time to become a true lifestyle destination, offering a highly-curated selection of luxury brands across the ready-to-wear, accessory, home, and fine jewelry spaces. Beauty felt like the natural next step for Moda, allowing us to serve our customer’s every need—across every part of her life—and truly outfit her from her house to head to toe. The launch of this category will not only increase order frequency and the cart size of existing clients, but also help us reach a new, aspirational customer demographic that shares our appreciation for impeccable curation and storytelling,” said Moda Operandi Chief Executive Officer, Jim Gold. “Jessica Matlin’s rich experience in beauty and cultivated relationships with the industry’s most sought-after brands, along with Chief Merchant April Hennig’s business insights and strategic direction, will no doubt help us successfully build the category in the months to come.”

The enthusiasm around the exceptional beauty experiences offered in Moda’s seasonal gift guides served to excite consumers and the wider industry about the possibility of a complete offering within the space. In keeping with tradition and expanding on Moda’s unique level of access to the industry’s most in-demand brands and artists, doctors, and other talent, a wider offering of these exclusive, unprecedented experiences will be introduced in the months following the beauty launch. Dedicated to offering high tech, high touch service, Moda employs a team of best-in-class personal shoppers who work one–on-one with a group of highly-engaged private clients, each of whom stand out for their sizable annual spend, order frequency, and immense loyalty. This valuable customer segment will receive a host of special benefits following the launch of beauty, including early access to new brands and limited edition products, invitations to private events, and bespoke seasonal gifts, with more to be announced later this year.

Beauty launches on Moda Operandi on Tuesday, January, 10, 2022.

Please find hi-res images (launch editorial imagery) HERE

Please find Jessica Matlin’s headshot HERE

Please find press kit (including comprehensive brand list and complete assortment by category) HERE

Please find hi-res product images HERE

###

ABOUT MODA OPERANDI Moda Operandi is an e-commerce platform transforming the way people discover and shop for designer fashion. Through its innovative mix of commerce and content, Moda allows their customers to shop for what’s new and what’s next in designer fashion from the world’s leading emerging designers and luxury brands. Founded in 2010, Moda Operandi's mission is to make it easy for designers to grow their businesses and to help our customers to curate their life—from the everyday to the extraordinary. Today, Moda’s platform carries more than 550 brands and designers across fashion, fine jewelry, home, and beauty, and ships to over 125 countries. For more information, visit ModaOperandi.com.

ABOUT JESSICA MATLIN An established voice in the industry, Jessica Matlin was most recently the Beauty Director of Harper's Bazaar and is currently the co-founder and co-host of the award-winning podcast, Fat Mascara, the category-defining show she launched in 2016. With over 8 million downloads, Fat Mascara started an entirely new conversation in beauty, breaking down industry news and airing conversations with some of the most influential names in the industry, from beauty brand founders Tata Harper, Tracee Ellis Ross, Barbara Sturm, Isamaya Ffrench, Violette, Jen Atkin, and Gucci Westman, to supermodels Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista to designers Tory Burch and Christian Louboutin to cultural icons such as Jane Fonda, Venus Williams, and Kate Hudson. Previously, Jessica held roles as Beauty and Health Director at Teen Vogue, as Beauty Editor at Cosmopolitan, Allure, and W. Matlin has received the Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Award, The Fragrance Foundation Editorial Excellence Award, and frequently appears as a commentator on Today.

As Beauty Director at Moda Operandi, Matlin is responsible for brand curation, vendor relations and establishing Moda Operandi’s point of differentiation within the beauty space. She collaborates closely with the Marketing and Creative teams on editorial messaging, influencer campaigns, and event activation strategy. Matlin reports directly to April Hennig, Moda Operandi’s Chief Merchandising Officer.

Attachment