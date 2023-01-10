The Global Textile Manufacturing Market is forecast to grow by $351.51 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Manufacturing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379465/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the textile manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by premiumization through well-positioned brands, rising demand for textile, and increasing demand for natural fibers.



The textile manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Natural fibers

• Polyesters

• Nylons

• Others



By Application

• Fashion

• Technical

• Household

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for textiles in automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the textile manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in textile industry and personalization and customization of home textile products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the textile manufacturing market covers the following areas:

• Textile manufacturing market sizing

• Textile manufacturing market forecast

• Textile manufacturing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading textile manufacturing market vendors that include B.C. Corp., BSL Ltd., China Petrochemical Corp., China Textiles (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Donear Industries Ltd., Far Eastern New Century Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Hyosung TNC, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, JCT Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Li & Fung Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Modern Threads (India) Ltd., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Paramount Textile Mills (P) Ltd., Paulo de Oliveira, PVH Corp., Successori Reda SpA, and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the textile manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379465/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________