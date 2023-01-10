The Global Wallcovering Market is forecast to grow by $5493.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wallcovering Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379464/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the wallcovering market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global construction industry, improved standard of living increasing introduction of premium products, and the rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing.



The wallcovering market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wall panel

• Tiles

• Metallic wall covering



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the availability of personalized and customized wall decor products as one of the prime reasons driving the wallcovering market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for three-dimensional (3D) printed wallpaper and increasing demand from commercial spaces will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wallcovering market covers the following areas:

• Wallcovering market sizing

• Wallcovering market forecast

• Wallcovering market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wallcovering market vendors that include Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Asian Paints Ltd., BRADLEY USA LLC, Brewster Home Fashions, C Brewer and Sons Ltd., Curran Group Inc., F. Schumacher and Co., Fathead LLC, Fine Decor Wallcoverings Ltd., Len Tex Corp., Marburger Tapetenfabrik JB Schaefer GmbH and Co KG, Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd, Prime Walls US, RPM International Inc., SAINT GOBAIN Group, Sangetsu Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., U.S. Wallcovering, Wallquest Inc., and York Wallcoverings Inc. Also, the wallcovering market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379464/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________