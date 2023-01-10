The Global Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market is forecast to grow by 5196.97 th units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.04% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379462/?utm_source=GNW

04% during the forecast period. Our report on the mild hybrid vehicles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent emission control regulations, the high popularity of luxury vehicles, and incentives offered to enhance the adoption rates of HEVs.



The mild hybrid vehicles market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle



By Capacity

• 48V

• Above

• Less than 48V



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the recent developments as one of the prime reasons driving the mild hybrid vehicles market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of green vehicles and rising demand for lightweight vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mild hybrid vehicles market covers the following areas:

• Mild hybrid vehicles market sizing

• Mild hybrid vehicles market forecast

• Mild hybrid vehicles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mild hybrid vehicles market vendors that include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, China FAW Group Co. Ltd., FCA Italy S.p.A., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Group, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car Corp., BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corp. Also, the mild hybrid vehicles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379462/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________