The Latin America Banking as a Service Market is forecast to grow by $4309.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Banking as a Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379461/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the banking as a service market in Latin America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of baas solutions by end-users, the increasing number of fintechs in the region, and the increasing efficiency of the financial services.



The banking as a service market in Latin America is segmented as below:

By Component

• Platform

• Services



By Type

• Cloud-based

• API-based



By End-user

• Large enterprise

• Small

• medium enterprise



This study identifies the increasing marketing initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the banking as a service market growth in Latin America during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing product and service innovation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the banking as a service market in Latin America covers the following areas:

• Banking as a service market sizing

• Banking as a service market forecast

• Banking as a service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading banking as a service market vendors that include Alau Technology SAU, Banco Inter S.A., Banco Sabadell SA, BICECORP SA, Credijusto, Creditas, Cuenca Tecnolog­a Financiera SA de CV, DOCK, EBANX, GIRE SA, Inteligencia en Finanzas S.A.P.I. de C.V., Klar SA de CV, Maximo Pay SAC, MEXARREND S.A.P.I. DE C.V., Neon Pagamentos S.A., Nu Holdings Ltd., Rappi Inc., Revolut Ltd., Servicios Broxel SAPI de CV, and UNIVERSO ONLINE SA. Also, the banking as a service market in Latin America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379461/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________