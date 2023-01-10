The Global Automotive 3PL Market is forecast to grow by $93.48 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive 3PL Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379460/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive 3PL market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing auto part manufacturing, increasing investments in the logistics industry, and strategic partnerships and collaborations.



The automotive 3PL market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Finished vehicle

• Auto components



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Distribution

• Inventory management

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the cost reduction in the automotive industry through 3PL as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive 3PL market growth during the next few years. Also, ai enhancing 3pl capability and technological advancements boosting market growth will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive 3PL market covers the following areas:

• Automotive 3PL market sizing

• Automotive 3PL market forecast

• Automotive 3PL market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive 3PL market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Landstar System Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., ROMEU MULTISERVICES GROUP SL, Rudolph Logistik Gruppe SE and Co. KG, Ryder System Inc, Schneider National Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. Also, the automotive 3PL market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

