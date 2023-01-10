The Global Private Equity Market is forecast to grow by $734.93 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Private Equity Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379456/?utm_source=GNW

The private equity market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Privately held companies

• Start-up companies



By Application

• Leveraged buyouts

• Venture capital

• Equity investment

• Entrepreneurship



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally as one of the prime reasons driving the private equity market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of inflation-indexed securities and the high demand for market transparency during trading will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the private equity market covers the following areas:

• Private equity market sizing

• Private equity market forecast

• Private equity market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private equity market vendors that include Advent International Corp., Allens, Apollo Asset Management Inc., Bain and Co. Inc., Bank of America Corp., BDO Australia, Blackstone Inc., AHAM Asset Management Berhad, Ernst and Young Global Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, MorganFranklin Consulting, Navy Federal Credit Union, Onex Corp., The Carlyle Group Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., and U.S. Bancorp. Also, the private equity market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



