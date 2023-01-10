Anna Davis and Jay Brooks win the 59th annual Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship at the Biltmore Hotel

CORAL GABLES, FL, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark and luxury hotel in the heart of Coral Gables, congratulates the winners of the 59th annual Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship of 2023 – Anna Davis, Girls Winner and Jay Brooks, Boys Winner. As with previous championships, from January 3–6ththe best junior golfers in the world competed for the prestigious 2023 Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship title.

Anna Davis from Spring Valley, California, and Jay Brooks from Boca Raton, Florida, join a roster of Junior Orange Bowl International champions with prestigious golf names such as Tiger Woods (1991), Hall of Famer Inbee Park (2002), and LPGA major winners Cristie Kerr (1994), Lexi Thompson (2009), Ariya Jutanugarn (2010), and Brooke Henderson (2013).

A 3-under-par 68 at historic Biltmore Golf Course, sparked by birdies in his first four holes, wiped out a four-shot deficit and finally put the champion’s trophy in Jay Brooks’ hands. Brooks finished two shots clear of Marco Florioli (Italy) and Kelvin Hernandez (Puerto Rico). Anna Davis also went one better in the girls’ division, playing steady golf across all four days to capture a three-shot triumph over Belgium’s Savannah De Bock.

“It is always exciting to see these talented players get their first title at the Biltmore and then see their professional golf careers take-off from here,” said Tom Prescott, Executive Vice President at the Biltmore of Anna and Jay wins. The Biltmore Golf Course has hosted the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship since 1964.

The Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship is one of ten athletic, artistic and cultural events that make up the Junior Orange Bowl International Youth Festival. The festival draws more than 7,500 youth participants to South Florida’s community each year.

“We are thrilled to have Anna Davis and Jay Brooks as part of our history of winners list. We look forward to following their success. They are certainly very praiseworthy of this achievement,” said J.R. Steinbauer, Tournament Director, Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship. “We are also very proud of the continued partnership we have with The Biltmore that continues to make this championship event a huge success.”

Boys Top 5:

1. Jay Brooks, Boca Raton, Fla.

t2. Marco Florioli, Italy

t2. Kelvin Hernandez, Puerto Rico

4. Marc Keller, Switzerland

5. Cayden Pope, Lexington, Ky.

Girls Top 5:

1. Anna Davis, Spring Valley, Calif.

2. Savannah De Bock, Belgium

3. Kayla Bryant, Boca Raton, Fla.

t4. Remi Bacardi, Miami

t4. Valentine Delon, France







The Biltmore Golf Course is also the headquarters of the University of Miami women’s golf team as well as the home to the Jim McLean Golf School, the latter of which has consistently been rated as the #1 Golf School in America.

To learn more about Biltmore Hotel golf visit www.biltmorehotel.com/golf or call (305) 460-5364. For more information on the tournament, visit www.juniororangebowl.org. And for more information on the Biltmore Hotel, visit www.biltmorehotel.com or call (800) 727-1926.

