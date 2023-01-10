English French

Nanterre, 10 January 2023

Cobra IS, a VINCI subsidiary, wins a contract to design, build and

install two windfarm energy converter platforms in the North Sea

Two offshore windfarm energy converter platforms for a German operator

Total capacity of 4 GW

An overall contract value worth more than €4 billion





The consortium made up of Dragados Offshore – a subsidiary of Cobra IS – and Siemens Energy has been awarded by Amprion Offshore a contract to design, build and install the LanWin1 and LanWin3 offshore windfarm energy converter platforms in the North Sea.

The converter platforms will collect the alternating current generated by several wind farms and convert it into high voltage direct current (HVDC), which will then be reconverted into alternating current at onshore stations approximately 400 km away. The onshore stations are also covered by the contract.

The construction of these platforms will take place at Dragados Offshore’s yard in Cádiz, Spain, and will generate over 2,000 jobs, providing workload until 2029.

With transmission and transport capacity of 2 GW each, i.e. a total of 4 GW, these platforms will be able to power a major city of 4 million people like Berlin. They are among the first of such capacity to be developed in northern Europe and are scheduled to be commissioned in 2029 and 2030.

Dragados Offshore is already executing four other offshore converter projects of this nature for German operators, under contracts that involve design, procurement, construction, transportation, installation and commissioning in the North Sea.

The project falls within the German energy transition plan, which seeks to build a major offshore wind farm energy generating network.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com









This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment