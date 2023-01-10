Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

English French

Paris, January 10th, 2023

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on 31 December 2022 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

21,000 shares

26,234,038.92 euros in cash

During the second half of 2022, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

3,176 purchases, for a total volume of 228,470 shares and a total amount of 147,869,055.80 euros

3,614 sales, for a total volume of 237,470 shares and a total amount of 154,293,482.20 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash

PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Total 3,176 228,470.00 147,869,055.80 Total 3,614 237,470.00 154,293,482.20 01/07/2022 5 1,000.00 577,200.00 01/07/2022 4 1,000.00 579,000.00 05/07/2022 76 5,200.00 2,991,601.40 04/07/2022 13 1,000.00 586,000.00 11/07/2022 34 3,000.00 1,758,000.00 05/07/2022 2 1,000.00 591,000.00 12/07/2022 10 1,000.00 600,000.00 06/07/2022 138 5,200.00 3,065,818.60 13/07/2022 15 2,000.00 1,202,000.00 07/07/2022 77 4,000.00 2,439,581.80 14/07/2022 12 1,000.00 601,000.00 08/07/2022 1 1,000.00 613,000.00 15/07/2022 54 3,000.00 1,787,000.00 11/07/2022 203 2,000.00 1,187,900.00 19/07/2022 35 1,000.00 609,000.00 12/07/2022 26 2,000.00 1,217,000.00 21/07/2022 9 159.00 98,580.00 13/07/2022 19 1,000.00 606,500.00 25/07/2022 29 1,000.00 637,244.00 14/07/2022 15 1,000.00 607,000.00 26/07/2022 25 3,000.00 1,892,000.00 15/07/2022 29 2,000.00 1,205,000.00 27/07/2022 10 4,000.00 2,462,000.00 18/07/2022 38 2,000.00 1,230,000.00 01/08/2022 12 1,000.00 669,000.00 19/07/2022 22 2,000.00 1,246,000.00 02/08/2022 16 2,000.00 1,357,000.00 20/07/2022 18 1,000.00 634,000.00 05/08/2022 44 3,000.00 2,049,200.00 21/07/2022 25 2,159.00 1,368,647.00 09/08/2022 8 1,000.00 683,000.00 22/07/2022 18 1,000.00 639,000.00 10/08/2022 12 1,000.00 673,000.00 25/07/2022 1 1,000.00 641,000.00 17/08/2022 26 1,000.00 700,238.40 26/07/2022 13 1,000.00 637,000.00 18/08/2022 17 1,000.00 700,000.00 27/07/2022 251 5,000.00 3,151,238.50 19/08/2022 29 2,000.00 1,396,700.00 28/07/2022 52 4,000.00 2,609,500.00 22/08/2022 87 3,000.00 2,057,500.00 29/07/2022 7 2,000.00 1,345,000.00 25/08/2022 28 1,499.00 1,031,312.00 01/08/2022 40 3,000.00 2,045,300.00 26/08/2022 52 3,000.00 2,028,000.00 04/08/2022 15 1,000.00 692,000.00 29/08/2022 70 3,000.00 1,962,100.00 08/08/2022 11 1,000.00 689,000.00 30/08/2022 36 2,000.00 1,316,000.00 10/08/2022 19 2,000.00 1,365,000.00 31/08/2022 21 3,000.00 1,954,300.00 11/08/2022 19 1,000.00 695,000.00 01/09/2022 89 5,000.00 3,157,200.00 15/08/2022 12 1,000.00 698,000.00 05/09/2022 32 2,123.00 1,336,198.00 17/08/2022 19 1,000.00 704,000.00 06/09/2022 31 2,000.00 1,267,000.00 18/08/2022 15 1,000.00 707,000.00 07/09/2022 17 1,000.00 635,000.00 24/08/2022 17 1,000.00 684,900.00 08/09/2022 11 1,000.00 635,000.00 25/08/2022 5 499.00 345,807.00 12/09/2022 22 1,000.00 652,000.00 29/08/2022 18 2,000.00 1,322,400.00 13/09/2022 26 2,014.00 1,321,128.00 30/08/2022 20 2,000.00 1,344,000.00 14/09/2022 4 83.00 53,535.00 02/09/2022 34 2,000.00 1,284,000.00 15/09/2022 61 4,000.00 2,572,000.00 05/09/2022 39 2,123.00 1,347,555.80 16/09/2022 21 2,000.00 1,265,000.00 06/09/2022 27 2,000.00 1,280,000.00 19/09/2022 61 3,000.00 1,895,900.00 07/09/2022 33 2,000.00 1,285,000.00 20/09/2022 59 4,000.00 2,553,000.00 08/09/2022 29 2,000.00 1,284,000.00 21/09/2022 32 2,000.00 1,253,000.00 09/09/2022 32 2,000.00 1,303,000.00 22/09/2022 83 5,000.00 3,149,800.00 12/09/2022 34 2,014.00 1,323,268.00 23/09/2022 79 6,001.00 3,663,827.50 13/09/2022 12 1,000.00 664,000.00 26/09/2022 37 3,000.00 1,831,000.00 14/09/2022 30 1,583.00 1,036,864.80 27/09/2022 46 4,000.00 2,444,000.00 15/09/2022 16 1,000.00 645,000.00 28/09/2022 31 1,000.00 599,568.40 16/09/2022 56 3,000.00 1,914,099.00 29/09/2022 38 4,000.00 2,415,000.00 19/09/2022 44 4,000.00 2,545,000.00





PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



30/09/2022 44 3,000.00 1,809,000.00 20/09/2022 15 2,000.00 1,297,000.00 03/10/2022 40 3,000.00 1,798,000.00 21/09/2022 55 3,000.00 1,902,000.00 05/10/2022 67 5,000.00 3,203,115.60 22/09/2022 11 1,000.00 639,000.00 06/10/2022 15 2,001.00 1,268,730.70 23/09/2022 1 1.00 629.30 07/10/2022 48 4,000.00 2,497,100.00 26/09/2022 44 4,000.00 2,454,000.00 10/10/2022 52 4,000.00 2,421,800.00 27/09/2022 53 4,000.00 2,470,900.00 11/10/2022 15 2,000.00 1,211,300.00 28/09/2022 32 3,000.00 1,827,000.00 13/10/2022 76 6,000.00 3,636,000.00 29/09/2022 28 2,500.00 1,518,000.00 14/10/2022 24 2,000.00 1,249,000.00 30/09/2022 35 2,500.00 1,526,000.00 17/10/2022 18 2,000.00 1,235,000.00 03/10/2022 54 4,000.00 2,423,000.00 18/10/2022 5 2,000.00 1,271,000.00 04/10/2022 138 10,500.00 6,642,250.00 19/10/2022 27 3,000.00 1,888,000.00 05/10/2022 44 3,000.00 1,946,000.00 20/10/2022 13 1,000.00 625,000.00 06/10/2022 1 1.00 643.00 21/10/2022 42 3,000.00 1,878,500.00 10/10/2022 49 4,000.00 2,441,221.20 24/10/2022 39 3,000.00 1,891,000.00 11/10/2022 32 2,000.00 1,220,000.00 26/10/2022 29 2,000.00 1,309,000.00 12/10/2022 35 4,000.00 2,491,600.00 27/10/2022 20 2,000.00 1,311,000.00 13/10/2022 51 3,000.00 1,837,000.00 28/10/2022 24 2,000.00 1,295,000.00 14/10/2022 73 5,000.00 3,152,000.00 31/10/2022 33 4,000.00 2,564,000.00 17/10/2022 54 4,000.00 2,534,000.00 01/11/2022 25 2,000.00 1,301,000.00 18/10/2022 22 2,000.00 1,289,600.00 02/11/2022 34 5,000.00 3,231,000.00 19/10/2022 17 1,000.00 637,000.00 03/11/2022 40 3,000.00 1,884,200.00 20/10/2022 51 4,000.00 2,530,000.00 07/11/2022 41 3,000.00 1,973,000.00 21/10/2022 41 3,000.00 1,897,000.00 08/11/2022 9 1,000.00 651,000.00 24/10/2022 38 3,000.00 1,911,000.00 09/11/2022 23 1,000.00 653,000.00 25/10/2022 61 4,000.00 2,595,187.50 10/11/2022 32 2,000.00 1,298,000.00 26/10/2022 37 2,000.00 1,326,000.00 14/11/2022 11 1,000.00 701,000.00 27/10/2022 5 1,000.00 659,000.00 15/11/2022 17 2,000.00 1,402,000.00 28/10/2022 14 1,000.00 649,630.40 16/11/2022 29 2,000.00 1,393,000.00 31/10/2022 10 1,000.00 645,000.00 17/11/2022 23 1,000.00 694,000.00 01/11/2022 42 4,000.00 2,621,000.00 18/11/2022 15 1,000.00 697,000.00 02/11/2022 13 2,000.00 1,316,000.00 21/11/2022 10 1,000.00 693,000.00 03/11/2022 10 1,000.00 629,000.00 22/11/2022 38 3,000.00 2,071,000.00 04/11/2022 94 8,000.00 5,200,200.00 24/11/2022 16 1,000.00 698,900.00 07/11/2022 40 2,000.00 1,323,000.00 25/11/2022 27 1,788.00 1,245,660.00 08/11/2022 19 1,000.00 656,000.00 28/11/2022 34 2,212.00 1,535,064.40 09/11/2022 10 1,000.00 658,000.00 01/12/2022 24 2,000.00 1,445,000.00 10/11/2022 88 7,000.00 4,673,861.00 02/12/2022 34 3,000.00 2,142,000.00 11/11/2022 32 4,000.00 2,818,400.00 05/12/2022 29 1,000.00 711,000.00 15/11/2022 14 2,000.00 1,412,000.00 06/12/2022 22 1,000.00 710,000.00 18/11/2022 8 1,000.00 702,000.00 07/12/2022 17 1,000.00 707,600.00 21/11/2022 19 1,000.00 698,000.00 08/12/2022 31 2,000.00 1,425,200.00 22/11/2022 57 3,000.00 2,086,000.00 09/12/2022 36 2,000.00 1,436,248.40 23/11/2022 7 532.00 373,996.00 12/12/2022 25 1,000.00 714,600.00 24/11/2022 1 468.00 328,536.00 13/12/2022 16 1,000.00 724,000.00 28/11/2022 39 2,000.00 1,400,000.00 14/12/2022 36 2,000.00 1,442,000.00 29/11/2022 3 1,000.00 704,700.00 15/12/2022 96 6,000.00 4,259,800.00 30/11/2022 81 6,000.00 4,324,401.20 PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



16/12/2022 35 3,001.00 2,074,695.00 02/12/2022 25 2,000.00 1,439,000.00 19/12/2022 25 2,000.00 1,379,000.00 07/12/2022 11 1,000.00 714,500.00 20/12/2022 13 1,389.00 941,909.00 08/12/2022 54 3,000.00 2,155,000.00 22/12/2022 33 2,000.00 1,368,000.00 09/12/2022 3 1,000.00 725,000.00 23/12/2022 66 3,000.00 2,027,000.00 13/12/2022 45 3,000.00 2,182,000.00 30/12/2022 31 2,000.00 1,385,500.00 14/12/2022 23 2,000.00 1,454,000.00 16/12/2022 13 1,001.00 692,695.00 19/12/2022 21 1,389.00 970,078.00 20/12/2022 23 1,000.00 682,000.00 21/12/2022 13 1,000.00 687,000.00 23/12/2022 16 1,000.00 679,000.00 27/12/2022 100 5,000.00 3,431,073.10 29/12/2022 21 1,000.00 692,000.00

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors

Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21 Media

Jean-Charles Tréhan

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 26 20



MEDIA CONTACTS France

Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91

Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60

Publicis Consultants

+33 1 44 82 46 05 France

Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14

Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /

+ 33 6 79 11 49 71 Italy

Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach

SEC and Partners

+ 39 02 6249991 UK

Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen

Montfort Communications

+ 44 7921 881 800 US

Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein

Brunswick Group

+ 1 212 333 3810



China

Daniel Jeffreys

Deluxewords

+ 44 772 212 6562

+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment