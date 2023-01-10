CCT Brings the EEASY Lid to 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show and New Product Showcase

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), developer of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces it will bring its EEASY Lid to the Specialty Food Association’s 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas on January 15-17.



CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug lid, designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%.

The EEASY Lid recently hit shelves in Pennsylvania-based supermarket chain Boyer’s Food Markets. Boyer’s uses the EEASY Lid on its new in-house private label pasta sauce line across all 19 of its stores. During the first three months on shelves, the EEASY Lid increased sales of Boyer’s pasta sauce by 104% compared to a similar private label brand in the same shelf space during the same period last year.

“The EEASY Lid had an outstanding 12-week sales run in Boyer’s Food Markets, resulting in more than doubling the sales of our pasta sauce compared to a similar private label brand,” said Anthony Gigliotti, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Boyer’s Food Markets. “The transition from the traditional tinplate lid to aluminum was seamless and rewarding as more customers are now able to open our pasta sauce without the struggle. Our hope is that more manufacturers will recognize the need for accessible packaging like the EEASY Lid.”

The Fancy Food Show’s Spotlight Showcases allow attendees to browse the best products exhibitors have to offer in categories including new products, diversity-owned, seasonal products, and trendspotter-curated finds. The EEASY Lid will be displayed In the New Product Showcase, focused on the latest and greatest products.

“We expect 2023 to be a big year for the EEASY Lid, and we’re excited to kick off the year at the Fancy Food Show,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “There is a need for more companies to embed accessibility into their packaging to meet consumer demand. Connecting face-to-face with business leaders allows us to truly demonstrate the ease of opening the EEASY Lid.”

CCT produces the EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to expand EEASY Lid availability into additional stores early this year.

CCT’s booth at the Fancy Food Show is #3047.



For more information on the EEASY Lid, please visit eeasylid.com .

Click here to download photos of the EEASY Lid aluminum lug.

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASYTM Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years. The company’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio.

