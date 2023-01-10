FL Entertainment: Positive trading update & 2022 guidance confirmed. Exploring new financing options

Press Release

Paris – January 10th, 2023

Positive trading update & 2022 guidance confirmed

Exploring new financing options

TRADING UPDATE

FL Entertainment, a global digital entertainment group, has enjoyed strong momentum across its two business lines throughout 2022.

Content production & distribution saw a 25% increase in the number of hours in its content catalog over 9M 2022. It has also successfully completed 12 bolt-on acquisitions of highly-reputable production companies, both for non-scripted and scripted content. This strategy creates economies of scale, expands its geographic footprint and contributes to improved long-term performance.

Online sports betting & gaming continues to perform well, driven by the appeal of Betclic’s digital platform. This was confirmed during the World Cup 2022 where Betclic registered high double-digit growth in stakes versus Euro2020. During 2022, Unique Active Players (UAP) also increased considerably compared to 2021. Those solid trends are expected to contribute to the Group’s continued growth in 2023.

CONFIRMATION OF 2022 GUIDANCE

Thanks to the positive momentum observed during the year, combined with the Group’s leading positions in attractive and growing segments of the entertainment industry, FL Entertainment reconfirms its 2022 guidance.

EXPLORING NEW FINANCING OPTIONS

As a listed entity, FL Entertainment is constantly reviewing capital markets opportunities that contribute to the diversification of the Company’s sources of funding, strengthen its capital structure and provide balance sheet flexibility for the execution of its strategy.

In this context, the company is currently assessing a potential convertible bond financing, subject to market conditions.

As indicated at the time of its listing, FL Entertainment also aims to expand its free float and stock liquidity over time. This could include orderly sell-downs by some of its shareholders as the first lock-up just expired in January 2023.

This press release and related documents are available on the Group’s website, in the “Investor relations” section: https://fl-entertainment.com/investor-relations/



About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.

ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

