The Global Dairy Ingredients Market is forecast to grow by $ 29.36 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the dairy ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising consumption of bakery and confectionery products, an increasing number of product launches, and strategic M&A.



The dairy ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Milk powders

• Milk protein concentrates & isolates

• Whey ingredients

• Others



By Application

• Bakery and confectionery

• Dairy products

• Infant milk formula

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the robust demand for organic food products as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy ingredients market growth during the next few years. Also, increased online penetration and increased spending on health products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dairy ingredients market covers the following areas:

• Dairy ingredients market sizing

• Dairy ingredients market forecast

• Dairy ingredients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dairy ingredients market vendors that include Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., EUROSERUM, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hoogwegt, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, LACTALIS Ingredients, MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Savencia SA, Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Volac International Ltd., and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation. Also, the dairy ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

