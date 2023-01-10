Agorus Names Will McColl Head of Automation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agorus®, a cutting-edge construction technology company, announced today that Will McColl recently joined the company as its Head of Automation.

The Tesla alum will lead a team implementing proprietary systems to manufacture the company's precision products at scale.

"One of the keys to success will come from the innovative spirit of our local communities," said Garrett Moore, co-founder and CEO of Agorus. "Will's extensive domain expertise in robotics will help us create the industry's first "micro-factory," to instill a deeper focus on precision, craft, and community with the home builders we serve. We're excited to have him on board!"

McColl holds a BS/MS in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University, where he first learned how multi-disciplinary fields work together. Following graduation, McColl joined Tesla Motors. In his seven years at the company, he worked with colleagues to transition its manufacturing from tabletops into the world's most advanced electric vehicle factories. McColl traveled the world and built an automation team dedicated to solving complex manufacturing challenges with automation.

"At Stanford, I learned to speak the different design languages of software, mechanical, and electrical engineering," said McColl. "One must be able to move through these different worlds to make something special. This approach is how true innovation happens, and I'm excited to bring that to Agorus!"

About Agorus

Agorus seeks to close the 5.5 million U.S. housing shortfall gap by accelerating the world's transition to off-site construction. The company leverages its technologies and automated factories to empower builders to build better, faster, cheaper, and greener. Visit www.agorus.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Dave Oates

Public Relations Manager

david@publicrelationssecurity.com

(858) 750-5560



