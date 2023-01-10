Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of 31 december 2022













Paris, 10 January 2023





HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT





In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and Exane BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2022, amounted to:





. 4,467 shares Hermès International

. € 14,828,620





During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:





Buy: 139,346 shares, (5,205 transactions) € 185,404,083

Sell: 139,717 shares, (7,329 transactions) € 186,319,602





As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2022) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 4,838 shares Hermès International

. € 13,862,037





During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:



Buy: 96,347 shares, (3,058 transactions) € 105,302,600

Sell: 91,509 shares, (4,758 transactions) € 100,212,676

As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 496 shares Hermès International

. € 18,278,671







As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-1 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 9,166 shares Hermès International