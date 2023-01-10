Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of 31 december 2022

Paris, FRANCE

 

 

 

Paris, 10 January 2023

 
HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

 
In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and Exane BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2022, amounted to:

 
. 4,467 shares Hermès International
. € 14,828,620

 
During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:

 
Buy: 139,346 shares, (5,205 transactions)            € 185,404,083
Sell: 139,717 shares, (7,329 transactions)               € 186,319,602

 
 
As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2022) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 4,838 shares Hermès International
. € 13,862,037

 
During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:
Buy: 96,347 shares, (3,058 transactions)             € 105,302,600
Sell: 91,509 shares, (4,758 transactions) € 100,212,676
 
 
As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 496 shares Hermès International
. € 18,278,671
 

 
As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-1 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 9,166 shares Hermès International
. €10,762,172

