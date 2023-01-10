Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of 31 december 2022

|
Paris, 10 January 2023
|HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
|In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and Exane BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2022, amounted to:
|. 4,467 shares Hermès International
|. € 14,828,620
|During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:
|Buy: 139,346 shares, (5,205 transactions) € 185,404,083
|Sell: 139,717 shares, (7,329 transactions) € 186,319,602
|As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2022) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 4,838 shares Hermès International
|. € 13,862,037
|During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:
|Buy: 96,347 shares, (3,058 transactions) € 105,302,600
|Sell: 91,509 shares, (4,758 transactions) € 100,212,676
|As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 496 shares Hermès International
|. € 18,278,671
|
|As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-1 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 9,166 shares Hermès International
|. €10,762,172
