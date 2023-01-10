Managed Security Services Market Size $ 78.4 Bn By 2030 - New Data Insights, At a CAGR 12.4% from 2022-2030 - Reports Insights

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Managed Security Services Market” published by Reports Insights, the market is estimated to attain USD 78.4 billion by the year 2030 from the value of USD 27.4 billion in 2022. Managed Security Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Deployment (On-premise, and Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Application (Managed IAM, Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS), Vulnerability Management, Managed IDS/IPS, Managed Firewall, Endpoint Security, Managed Detection and Response, Managed SIEM, Unified Threat Management, and Others), By End Use (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673646

With the surging rate of digitalization, businesses are required to evolve in terms of data safety, cybersecurity, and overall business management. Thus, businesses opt for managed security services over in-house IT security services as the cost-effective alternative that results in optimized capital spending. Additionally, the growing cases of cyberattacks pose the threat to the company’s credibility, especially in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and Mexico. Thus, such security services offer continuous assistance with security administrative tasks via artificial intelligence, edge computing, and big data analytics to reduce the risks of cyber threats.

Furthermore, the rising demand for managed security services for solutions such as DNS security and firewall, IAM tools, anti-phishing software, and other credential management propels the market growth. Thus, the emerging adoption of cloud technology and IoT devices requires a multilayered and cost-effective approach to such continuous security for the identification of anomalies and unplanned disruptions.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 78.4 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 12.4 % Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2016-2030 Key Players IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Dell SecureWorks, Deloitte, Rapid 7, BT Group, DXC Technology Company, Accenture, Verizon Communications, CenturyLink, Check point Software Technologies Ltd., Broadcom-Symantec Corporation, Wipro, HP Enterprises, Cisco Systems Inc., AT&T, Trustwave, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP By Deployment On-premise, and Cloud By Organization Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises By Application Managed IAM, Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS), Vulnerability Management, Managed IDS/IPS, Managed Firewall, Endpoint Security, Managed Detection and Response, Managed SIEM, Unified Threat Management, and Others By End Use BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, and Others Report Coverage Total Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/buynow/673646

Key Market Highlights

The global managed security services market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030) to hit around USD 78.4 billion by 2030.

Globally, the managed security services deployment is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise.

In the context of organization size, the market is separated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises.

The market is also divided as per the application: managed IAM, distributed denial of services (DDoS), managed vulnerability management, managed IDS/IPS, managed firewall, endpoint security, managed detection and response, managed SIEM, unified threat management, and others.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into eight groups: healthcare, BFSI, government, manufacturing, retail, IT and telecom, aerospace and defense, and others.

The market is geographically separated into five regions: North America, Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



North America and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to support industry growth during the forecast period in terms of favorable spending on network security measures within private and public ventures.

Managed Security Services Market Segmentation Details:

Based on deployment, the cloud segment is projected to contribute a substantial market share during the forecast period. The growing dependence on cloud-based computing networks for remote access to business processes bolsters the demand for cloud-based solutions among enterprises. Thus, the increased adoption of cloud-based services for an automatic backup of business data propels the segment demand during the forecast period.

Based on the organization's size, large enterprises are expected to substantially accelerate market growth during the forecast period. The availability of large databases and servers in these enterprises requires robust security services to facilitate uninterrupted security management. Thus, large business enterprises highly adopt these security services for automated vulnerability scans throughout databases.

Based on the application, managed firewall initiated the largest share contribution to the market share. The businesses include firewalls in their operational network systems to detect unidentified network traffic and implement preventive security measures. Thus, the enhanced network security and privacy from unauthorized users aid in the management of large traffic loads via managed firewalls.

Based on end use, the BFSI and IT and telecom segments are anticipated to account for the major contribution to the managed security services market share during the forecast period. The vast availability of personal and commercially sensitive data in the bank servers pose threat to overall data security. Thus, the BFSI and IT sector specifically implement preventive measures such as firewalls, encryption, unified threat management, and others to reduce the risks of DDoS attacks and data breaches.

Based on region, North America is estimated to support the market growth in terms of volume and value. The growing awareness among businesses and consumers in terms of cybersecurity has paved way for the adoption of managed security services. Additionally, the rising shift towards outsourced security services for uninterrupted security governance poses lucrative opportunities in the North American region during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-managed-security-services-market-statistical-analysis-673646

Market Competitive Landscape

The research report on managed security services market offers a detailed analysis of industry trends, customer behavior, brand awareness, and the potential future scope of the market. The report provides in-depth insights into the market definition, research methodology, regional analysis, and market segmentation to offer a comprehensive evaluation of the market. Additionally, the study aims to provide practical and actionable insights for businesses and individuals looking to enter or expand in market circumstances. Thus, stakeholders gain relevant data and information to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential future developments.

List of Major Managed Security Services Market Players

The report contains vital information about the leading industry players recently functioning in the global market circumstances. Firms are continuously emphasizing upon strategies like mergers & acquisitions (M&A), new product launches, and partnerships to fortify their market position. The ‘competition landscape’ section has also been evaluated to provide a dashboard view along with the company market share analysis of the major players operating in the global managed security services market —

• IBM Corporation

• Fortinet

• Dell SecureWorks

• Deloitte

• Rapid 7

• BT Group

• DXC Technology Company

• Accenture

• Verizon Communications

• CenturyLink

• Check point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Broadcom-Symantec Corporation

• Wipro

• HP Enterprises

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• AT&T

• Trustwave

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Global Market Segmentation:



By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application

Managed IAM

Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS)

Vulnerability Management

Managed IDS/IPS

Managed Firewall

Endpoint security

Managed Detection and Response

Managed SIEM

Unified Threat Management

Others

By End Use

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Research Methodology

1.2.1. Research Process

1.2.2. Primary Research

1.2.3. Secondary Research

1.2.4. Data Collection Technique

1.2.5. Data Sources

1.3. Market Estimation Methodology

1.3.1. Limitations of the Study

1.4. Product Picture of Managed Security Services

1.5. Global Managed Security Services: Classification

1.6. Geographic Scope

1.7. Years Considered for the Study

1.8. Research Methodology in brief

1.9. Parent Market Overview

1.10. Overall Managed Security Services Market Regional Demand

1.11. Research Programs/Design

1.12. Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation Approach

1.13. Data Source

1.14. Secondary Sources

1.15. Primary Sources

1.16. Primary Interviews

1.17. Average primary breakdown ratio

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Drivers

2.1.1. Drivers

2.2. Restraints

2.2.1. Restraints

2.3. Opportunity

Continue...

Our Others Reports are:

Network Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Firewalls, Antivirus and anti-malware software, VPN, Wireless security), Others (Data loss prevention, Intrusion prevention systems, and Others)), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities), Others (Education, and Others), By Region and Segments, Growth, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Security Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Application Security Testing, Network Security Testing, Device Security Testing, Social Engineering), By Deployment Size (On-premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Vertical (IT, Telecom, Retail and E-Commerce, Education, Others), By Region and Segments, Growth, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Machine Vision Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Product (PC Based, Smart Camera Based), By Application (Quality Assurance and Inspection, Positioning and Guidance, Measurement, Identification), By End-use (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductor, Pulp & Paper, Printing & Labeling, Food & Beverage (Packaging and Bottling), Glass & Metal, Postal & Logistics), Others (Agriculture, Security & Surveillance, Rubber, Plastics, Solar Paneling, Machinery, and Others), By Region and Segments, Growth, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Real-Time Payments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (P2B, B2B, P2P, Others), By Component (Solutions, Payment Gateway, Payment Processing, Security & Fraud Management, Advisory Services, Integration & Implementation Services, Managed Services, Services), By Deployment ( Cloud, On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-use (Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Travel & Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities) By Region and Segments, Growth, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

High Purity Lignin Market by Product Type (Kraft Lignin, Organosolv), Source (Sugarcane Bagasse, Straw), Application (Phenol, Carbon Fibre), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America), and forecast period-2022 – 2030

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domain. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.