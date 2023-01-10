Tucson, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucson, Arizona -

RegenRX, a company based in Tucson, AZ, has revealed that men and women may be able to get back the hair of their youth by using RU58841, which has been clinically proven to move the hair from the telogen phase or dormant phase to the anagen phase or growth phase. This may allow dormant hair follicles to become active again. Furthermore, RU58841 only requires once-a-day use and it has been found that stopping its use doesn’t cause reversion to hair thinning. RegenRX is offering RU58841 for sale and clients have reported success after only three months of using RU58841 once a day, with most clients noting the presence of signs of visible re-growth of hair after just two months. They have also reported that maximum growth thickness was attained at around six months of daily use.

They want to point out that hair loss is mainly due to telogen effluvium, which is the condition where a person’s hair constantly remains in the telogen or shedding phase in its growth cycle. It is normal for a person’s hair to go to the shedding phase regularly but it should not get stuck in this phase or else the hair may begin to thin very fast. There are many possible causes of telogen effluvium, ranging from major stress to things like medications, childbirth, thyroid problems, surgery, and even weight loss. Fortunately, the condition is often temporary.

There are four main phases of hair growth, which are the: anagen phase, catagen phase, telogen phase, and exogen phase. The anagen phase is the growth phase and most people tend to experience hair growth of about half an inch per month. This phase may last from three to five years but in people of Asian descent, it may last for up to seven years. Unfortunately, as people age, the anagen phase tends to slow down, resulting into thinner and weaker hair strands. The anagen phase is followed by the catagen phase, where the hair shaft gets detached from the hair root. The hair follicle shrinks to just a sixth of its original length and the dermal papilla, which is responsible for regenerating the cycling part of the hair follicle and generating the hair shaft, takes a break. This phase lasts for about two to three weeks but only 1 percent of a person’s total hair volume would be in the catagen phase at any given time. Meanwhile, RegenRX provides a guide to hair loss on its website.

The catagen phase is followed by the telogen phase, which is the resting stage. For three to five months, the hair strand is resting while new hair is coming out from the root to take its place. As the new hair grows, it slowly and gently pushes out the original club hair out of the scalp. And finally, there is the exogen phase where the hair strand is fully detached from the scalp with an average of 50 to 100 strands shedding off every day. Shedding more hair strands results into hair loss.

There are two steps in the process of reducing hair loss and giving a boost to new hair growth. The first step is to use a high-quality hair growth solution like RU58841 and the second step is to ensure the proper diet and nutrition. Vitamins that are needed for hair growth are vitamin B, vitamin C, and vitamin E.

RU58841 is a non-invasive topical solution for hair loss. It is a topical antiandrogen in a plant-based carrier solution. It is all natural and designed to nourish the scalp. It is made up of a proprietary blend of moisturizing plant oils that contain vitamin E for nourishing the scalp. And RU58841 instructs the hair follicles to move from the telogen phase into the anagen phase, which boosts linear hair growth rate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWjNH4xWNPI

RegenRx is a company that was established to offer treatment for hair loss and other androgen-related disorders by directly addressing the issues caused by hormonal activity. It works by blocking the androgen receptor in the cells that make up the hair follicles. Those who are interested in learning more about the RegenRx Hair Products can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about RegenRX, contact the company here:



RegenRX

Dr. Hanson McGregor

1-888-734-3679

info@regenrx.org

3280 E Hemisphere Loop #190

Tucson, Arizona 85706