The Global Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market is forecast to grow by $72.96 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379447/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the warehousing and distribution logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the flourishing e-commerce industry, increasing demand for express delivery, and good data quality and extensive automation.



The warehousing and distribution logistics market is segmented as below:

By Business

• Warehousing

• Distribution logistics

• Value added services



By End-user

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace

• Telecommunication

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the service providers utilizing IT potentials as one of the prime reasons driving the warehousing and distribution logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the surge in demand for services providing technology-driven warehousing and increasing refrigerator warehousing demands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the warehousing and distribution logistics market covers the following areas:

• Warehousing and distribution logistics market sizing

• Warehousing and distribution logistics market forecast

• Warehousing and distribution logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading warehousing and distribution logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, CEVA Logistics AG, CWT Pte. Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GEODIS SA, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, NFI Industries, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Ryder System Inc, Singapore Post Ltd., Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad, WHA Corp. PCL, XPO Logistics Inc., YCH Group, and Gemadept Corp. Also, the warehousing and distribution logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379447/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________