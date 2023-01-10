The Global Garden Seeds Market is forecast to grow by $938.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Garden Seeds Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379445/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the garden seeds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction of mental health issues, growing internet marketing and sales trend, and better flavor of homegrown herbs.



The garden seeds market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online sales

• Specialized stores

• Groceries



By Type

• Vegetable seed

• Flower and ornamental seed

• Fruit seed

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of kitchen gardening as one of the prime reasons driving the garden seeds market growth during the next few years. Also, rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming vegetables and demand for organic food will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the garden seeds market covers the following areas:

• Garden seeds market sizing

• Garden seeds market forecast

• Garden seeds market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading garden seeds market vendors that include Adaptive Seeds LLC, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Fedco Seeds Inc., Fruition Seeds LLC, Harris Seeds, Jackson and Perkins Park, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Kalash Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Kitazawa Seed Co., Ontario Seed Co. Ltd., Prairie Garden Seeds, Rohrer Seeds, San Diego Seed Co., SEED NEEDS, LLC, Swallowtail Garden Seeds, Territorial Seed Co., Truelove Seeds, UPL Ltd., W. Atlee Burpee and Co., and West Coast Seeds. Also, the garden seeds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

