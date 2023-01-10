The US Commercial Construction Market is forecast to grow by $107.69 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.62% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Commercial Construction Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379444/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial construction market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the construction of green buildings, expanding manufacturing and distribution facilities in the US, and the booming real estate sector in the US.



The commercial construction market in US is segmented as below:

By Sector

• Private construction

• Public construction



By Type

• Building

• Others



This study identifies the emergence of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial construction market growth during the next few years. Also, the ongoing use of digital technologies in construction industries and increasing focus on building earthquake-resilient buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial construction market in US covers the following areas:

• Commercial construction market sizing

• Commercial construction market forecast

• Commercial construction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial construction market vendors that include Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, AECOM, Bechtel Corp., Clark Construction Group LLC, Clayco, DPR Construction, Ferrovial SA, Fluor Corp., Gilbane Inc., Hensel Phelps, HOCHTIEF AG, Holder Construction Group LLC, Kiewit Corp., Parsons Corp., PCL Constructors Inc., Skanska AB, STO Building Group, The Walsh Group, and Tutor Perini Corp. Also, the commercial construction market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

