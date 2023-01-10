The Global Fixed Income Assets Management Market is forecast to grow by $9.71 trillion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fixed Income Assets Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379441/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the fixed income assets management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investment in fixed income assets, increase in focus on tax savings, and growth in security trading.



The fixed income assets management market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Core

• Alternative



By End-user

• Enterprises

• Individuals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of bond ETFs as one of the prime reasons driving the fixed income assets management market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in investment trends and advanced and innovative improvements in fixed income funds will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fixed income assets management market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Adobe Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Franklin Templeton Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd, HDFC Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ICICI Bank Ltd., IDFC AMC, International Business Machines Corp., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., State Bank of India, Synaptics Inc., UTI Mutual Fund., Wellington Management Co. LLP, WSP Global Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the fixed income assets management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

