54kibo Home Lighting Designs: Modern Pendant Lights & Rope Pendant Lights that Evoke the Style of Africa

Brooklyn, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn, New York -

54kibo sells home décor items inspired by African style and workmanship. They are the only online store that offers unique products and channels engaging stories from the continent of Africa. The craftsmanship combines centuries-old techniques with modern applications to create aesthetically pleasing and practical products.

54kibo is a quality African home décor company that is now marketing its wide range of stunning furniture and lighting designs across the US. Its products offer style and uniqueness that enhances the ambiance of any home and is the solution to every luxury homeowner or interior designer’s dreams.

Among the favorites of its lighting collection are the beautiful modern pendant lights and rope pendant lights. With a comprehensive range of luxury pendant lights or exquisite African interior home décor on offer, 54kibo is the online retail store to visit.

54kibo was launched in 2018 in Brooklyn, New York by Harvard Business School alumni Nana Quagraine. The first part of its name signifies Africa's 54 countries, the 1.2 billion people who live in the continent, as well as the African diaspora.

While “Kibo” honors Mt. Kilimanjaro's highest point—a snow-capped volcanic cone atop Africa’s tallest peak. A trailblazer in promoting African design, its one-of-a-kind lighting, wall art, rugs, furniture, and premium gifts honor Africa's design tradition by combining sustainability, elegance, and African craftsmanship.

The Pendant lighting available from the 54kibo online has been featured in the 2022 blockbuster superhero movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever '' and the new modern African style has attracted tremendous interest in recent months. Imbued with style inspired by Africa, these pieces are so well-crafted they have ascended to the top of the premium lighting and modern home decor industry. They have become a mainstay for one-of-a-kind home design and are steeped with the enchantment and spirit of classical African motifs.

The 54kibo online store offers clients the most strikingly appealing designs, and by curating upscale home décor goods, they enhance the story of African design. Customers can be reassured of the quality of all products sold by 54kibo as the company’s policy ensures that every item purchased by their clients is easily returnable or exchangeable.

For more information visit https://www.54kibo.com/

54kibo's interior décor goods are the work of 50 inspired and extremely creative product design specialists who have studied at renowned design colleges in Africa and throughout the world. They are guiding the next generation of Africa's creative economy and safeguarding the continent's artisanal history.

These products are then created by artisans who emphasize sustainability using ethical manufacturing techniques to guarantee that their workers are prioritized. Local materials are used in production, resources are repurposed, and charity is practiced. To produce their distinctive designs, they use only non-toxic materials and low-impact production, providing high-quality items that fuse African heritage designs with modern techniques.

The company values the preservation of artisanal expertise, worker education, and skill exchange. Hence, when customers shop from 54kibo, the proceeds go toward the conservation of Africa's artisanal knowledge. Preserving this knowledge for future generations.

54kibo’s high-end luxury online store offers products designed with elegance and personality in mind—tantalizing home decor that evokes nostalgia in every home. The company meticulously curates the items, ensuring that they are of the finest heirloom quality using the finest materials with natural and soothing textures, culminating in a distinct product range.

About the Company:

54kibo is a premium African home décor online store that ships to the United States. Sustainability, elegance, and African craftsmanship collide in their chosen collection of lighting, wall art, carpets, furniture, and gifts that commemorate Africa's design legacy. 54kibo is a pioneer in promoting African design heritage.

###

For more information about 54kibo, contact the company here:



54kibo

Nana Quagraine

+1.347.752.4989

info@54kibo.com

137 Montague Street, Ste 329 Brooklyn, New York 11201 USA