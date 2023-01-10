The Global Mutual Funds Market is forecast to grow by $71.62 tn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mutual Funds Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379439/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mutual funds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by market liquidity, increasing share of financial savings in total household savings, and rising awareness-growing investor base.



The mutual funds market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Stock funds

• Bond funds

• Money market funds

• Hybrid funds



By Distribution Channel

• Advice channel

• Retirement plan channel

• Institutional channel

• Direct channel

• Supermarket channel



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of mutual fund assets in developing nations as one of the prime reasons driving the mutual funds market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of inflation-indexed funds and high demand for market transparency during investment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mutual funds market covers the following areas:

• Mutual funds market sizing

• Mutual funds market forecast

• Mutual funds market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mutual funds market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Amundi Austria GmbH, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd., BlackRock Inc., BNY Mellon Securities Corp., Canara Robeco Asset Management Co., DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd., FMR LLC, Franklin Templeton, HDFC Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. Ltd., IDFC Mutual Fund, JPMorgan Chase and Co., State Street Global Advisors, The Capital Group Companies Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Vanguard Group Inc., Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd., and PIMCO. Also, the mutual funds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

