R3 Continuum Named One of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 Continuum (R3c) , a leader in providing custom behavioral health solutions for the emotional complexities of workplace disruption, violence, critical incidents, and extreme stress, announced today it has been selected as a National Association for Business Resources (NABR) 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.



“Receiving the ‘Best and Brightest’ recognition for the fifth year in a row is an honor and speaks to how R3c values the ideas and unique skillsets of each of our employees,” said Kevin Hayford, SHRM-SCP, Vice President of Human Resources for R3c. “In the last 12 months, we’ve completely changed the way we determine and set departmental and team goals throughout the company in order to incorporate discussion and ideas from everyone. Each department or team conducted a series of meetings to discuss our mission, purpose, core values and long-term goals. These meetings helped everyone in the organization understand how their individual impact positively contributes to what we do as a company, our mission, and how significant their individual roles are within this process. Many employees expressed how appreciated they felt by being included in this process and having a voice in their creation of their departmental goals.”

In addition to creating a collaborative workplace where employees feel heard, what does it take to be considered one of the best places to work for in the country? While a great salary and benefits are critical components of any good company, it’s also necessary to create a workplace that prioritizes both the physical and mental wellbeing of employees. To go above and beyond in doing this, R3 Continuum incorporated frequent communications and trainings on stress management, work/life balance, Mental Health First Aid, resiliency and even suicide prevention and awareness.

Another key component of a remarkable company is a culture that is committed to making a positive community impact. Throughout 2022, R3c supported workplaces in the aftermath of many disruptive events, notably the Buffalo, Uvalde, and recent Colorado Springs shootings. From shootings to RIFs (reductions in force), to robberies or more intimate disruptions like the death of a coworker, R3c rose to the occasion of supporting workplaces across the nation with every kind of disruption they might face. As one of R3c’s core values is to positively impact the lives of others, helping make the world a better place is imperative to the work of the organization. The company continued to support not only its clients, but its own workforce throughout the challenges of 2022 and will continue to do the same in the new year.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that led to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About R3 Continuum

R3 Continuum (R3c) is a leader in providing expert behavioral health support to people and organizations facing workplace disruption, violence, and critical incidents. R3c’s evidence-based interventions, specialized evaluations, and tailored behavioral health programs promote individual and collective psychological safety, recovery, and thriving.

Media Contact:

Jamie Gassmann

Vice President of Marketing

952-641-0636

Jamie.gassmann@R3c.com