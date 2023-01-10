Acne Medicine Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 6.1 Billion in 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 7.4% During Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acne Medicine Market Size Reached US$ 6.1 Billion In 2022. And It Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% During 2022-2230. The market is expected to grow slowly over the next few years. This can be explained by things like new lifestyle trends, unhealthy lifestyles, and more people getting sick.

Acne is a common skin problem that affects more than 9.4 million people all over the world. The main cause is bad hormone production. This condition starts when the oil glands under the skin get bigger, which is caused by an increase in androgen (oestrogen in women) during puberty. This makes the skin make too much sebum, which breaks down the cell walls and pores and lets bacteria in. Some studies show that a person's genes can make them more likely to get acne, but other things like emotional stress, menstruation, hot and humid weather, and bright jewellery can also cause acne.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022 , Procter & Gamble announced the strategic acquisition of Tula Skincare, which will add the brand's wellness to its rapidly growing portfolio of prestige products, including SK-II, First Aid Beauty, Ouai Hair Care, and Farmacy Beauty.

, Procter & Gamble announced the strategic acquisition of Tula Skincare, which will add the brand's wellness to its rapidly growing portfolio of prestige products, including SK-II, First Aid Beauty, Ouai Hair Care, and Farmacy Beauty. In November 2022 , Murad Inc., a subsidiary of Unilever, launched a lineup of skincare supplement products for acne and anti-aging. These products include vegan, rejuvenating, bright + even, clear skin in gel capsules that are clinically proven for health.

, Murad Inc., a subsidiary of Unilever, launched a lineup of skincare supplement products for acne and anti-aging. These products include vegan, rejuvenating, bright + even, clear skin in gel capsules that are clinically proven for health. In September 2022, Beiersdorf's renowned brand, NIVEA MEN, extends its successful global partnership with Real Madrid for three more seasons, until 2025. This collaboration will strengthen our focus on digital initiatives to reach younger consumers.

Regional Outlook:

North America has the biggest share of the market for acne treatments, and this is expected to stay true over the next few years. This is because of things like the unhealthy lifestyles and diets of people who live in cities, which make acne more common in this area. For example, according to the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology, about 50 million people in the United States had acne in 2021(AAD). Bausch Health Companies Inc., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., and Johnson & Johnson will also help the region's market grow.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 6.1 Billion By Type Prescription Medicine, Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine, Other By Applications Inflammatory Acne, Non-inflammatory Acne, Other By Route of Administration Topical, Oral, Injectable, Other By Companies Allergan, Nestle (Galderma), Johnson & Johnson, Mayne Pharma, Mylan, Pfizer, Vyome Biosciences, Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, BioPharm Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Over the next few years, the market is likely to grow because there are more and better acne treatments coming out. For example, in April 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc., a global healthcare company, and Ortho Dermatologics, one of the leading prescription dermatological health care companies, announced that their second pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of IDP-126 had shown statistically significant top-level results. A combination of retinoid, antibacterial, and antibiotic that is put on the skin to treat acne vulgaris in people aged 9 and up. If it gets approved, the IDP-126 will be the first product to use this triple combination.

Market Restraint:

The main things holding back the growth of the global acne treatment market are the high side effects of acne treatments and the growing use of alternative treatments. The type and amount of treatment will determine the side effects of acne medicines. For example, the most common side effects of acne treatments that you put on your skin are dryness and irritation. The effects of oral and topical drugs may be different, but the side effects may be the same. Serious side effects of acne medications include rashes or hives on the skin, swelling of the face, lips, or tongue, severe burning or swelling of the treated area, tightness in the throat, shortness of breath, or trouble breathing.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Allergan, Nestle (Galderma), Johnson & Johnson, Mayne Pharma, Mylan, Pfizer, Vyome Biosciences, Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, BioPharm, and others.

By Type

Prescription Medicine

Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine

Other

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Other

By Application

Inflammatory Acne

Non-inflammatory Acne

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

