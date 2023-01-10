The Global Freight Logistics Market is forecast to grow by $319.65 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Freight Logistics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379433/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the freight logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing outsourcing in logistics, growth in manufacturing sector, and increasing demand for food, perishable, and medical supplies deliveries.



The freight logistics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Road

• Maritime

• Rail

• Air



By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Consumer goods

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of multimodal transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the freight logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing e-commerce industry and rising need for IoT in smart freight logistics systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the freight logistics market covers the following areas:

• Freight logistics market sizing

• Freight logistics market forecast

• Freight logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading freight logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ Logistics Corp., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Dimerco Express Corp., DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Manitoulin Group of Companies, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Transporteca Aps, Uber Technologies Inc, United Parcel Service Inc., and Bollore SE. Also, the freight logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

