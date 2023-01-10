The Global REIT Market is forecast to grow by $333.01 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global REIT Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379431/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the REIT market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in global demand for warehousing and storage facilities, the growing residential sector globally, and the increasing support of government.



The REIT market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



By Application

• Warehouses and communication centers

• Self-storage facilities and data centers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of self-storage as a service as one of the prime reasons driving the REIT market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in construction of green residential spaces and growing public-private partnership in REIT market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the REIT market covers the following areas:

• REIT market sizing

• REIT market forecast

• REIT market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading REIT market vendors that include Automotive Properties REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Ltd., Deutsche WohnenDeutsche Wohnen SE, Dexus Group, Federal Realty Investment Trust, FIBRA Prologis, Gecina REIT SA, GPT Management Holdings Ltd., Iron Mountain Inc., Japan Real Estate Investment Corp., Klepierre Reit SA, Link Asset Management Ltd., Mirvac Group, NorthWest Healthcare Properties, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Segro Plc, STAG Industrial Inc., Stockland Corp. Ltd., and W. P. Carey Inc. Also, the REIT market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379431/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________