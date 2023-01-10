The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is forecast to grow by $9460.13 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379429/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the coffee pods and capsules market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by convenience in using coffee pods, growing demand, and availability due to organized retailing, and an increasing number of new product launches.



The coffee pods and capsules market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods

• Foil

• paper-wrapped coffee pods



By Type

• Coffee capsules

• Coffee pods



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the incorporation of technology and packaging innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the coffee pods and capsules market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing coffee consumption among millennials and increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coffee pods and capsules market covers the following areas:

• Coffee pods and capsules market sizing

• Coffee pods and capsules market forecast

• Coffee pods and capsules market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coffee pods and capsules market vendors that include Luigi Lavazza SpA, The J.M Smucker Co., Nestle SA, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., JDE Peets NV, Starbucks Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Bestpresso Inc., McDonald Corp., Emeril Lagasse Foundation, and Coffee Capsules Inc. Also, the coffee pods and capsules market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379429/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________