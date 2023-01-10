The Global Used Construction Machinery Market is forecast to grow by $27.33 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Used Construction Machinery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379423/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the used construction machinery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing secondhand machine market, the growth of the construction industry, and increased investment in infrastructure.



The used construction machinery market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Crane

• Excavator

• Material handling equipment

• Others



By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Infrastructure



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing trend of used construction equipment rentals as one of the prime reasons driving the used construction machinery market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing cost of new construction equipment and redeveloping and refurbishing of small budget projects in the commercial and residential segment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the used construction machinery market covers the following areas:

• Used construction machinery market sizing

• Used construction machinery market forecast

• Used construction machinery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading used construction machinery market vendors that include AB Volvo, Ais Construction Equipment Service Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Equippo AG, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Infra Bazaar, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Mico Cranes & Equipment LLC, Plantmaster UK, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Shriram Automall India Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Vintage Infra Equipment Solution Pvt. Ltd., and XCMG Group. Also, the used construction machinery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

