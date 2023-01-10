The Global Home Equity Lending Market is forecast to grow by $35535.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Equity Lending Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379417/?utm_source=GNW

81% during the forecast period. Our report on the home equity lending market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the massive increase in home prices, benefits of home equity loans, and tax deductions for interest payments.



The home equity lending market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Mortgage and credit union

• Commercial banks

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in residential properties as one of the prime reasons driving the home equity lending market growth during the next few years. Also, lower interest payments when compared to other borrowing methods and technological advancements in the home equity borrowing process will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the home equity lending market covers the following areas:

• Home equity lending market sizing

• Home equity lending market forecast

• Home equity lending market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home equity lending market vendors that include A and A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., ABC Finance Ltd., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Flagstar Bancorp Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, Navy Federal Credit Union, nbkc bank, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Police and Nurses Ltd., Regions Financial Corp., State Bank of India, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., and U.S. Bancorp. Also, the home equity lending market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

