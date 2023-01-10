New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asthma & COPD Therapies Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379973/?utm_source=GNW





The Asthma and COPD Therapies Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Expansion into Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities



For the overall asthma and COPD market, expansion into the emerging markets will be of high importance in the years to come, in particular as the US and European markets become saturated and experience slow growth or decline due to patent expiry, generic competition and low healthcare budgets. The economic troubles currently being experienced in a number of emerging markets are likely to lift over the next ten years, returning those nations to continued expansion of their healthcare systems and satisfaction of unmet treatment needs. Inhaled drugs will continue to be less affected by patent expiries, as long as the inhaler patents are intact. Advances in inhaler design will continue to be of vital importance to the market.





Nevertheless, the asthma and COPD market have a potential for a number of blockbuster drugs with increasingly segmented sub-groups of patients. The market also benefits from increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, coupled with the high economic cost of those diseases, revenues are expected to increase in the years to come. New combination drugs will drive growth. The industry will also have more biologics and synthetic anti-inflammatory agents for both asthma and COPD, as companies look to identify and offer treatments for multiple patient sub-groups. Future success will on long-term planning, to maximise the revenues for existing drugs (life cycle management), to successfully expand into emerging markets and to identify and address unmet needs in the patient population depend on novel and effective therapies.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product



• Anti-inflammatory Drugs



• Bronchodilators Monotherapy



• Combination Drugs





Route of Administration



• Oral



• Inhaled



• Others





Point of Sale



• Retail Pharmacies



• Hospital Pharmacies



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Asthma and COPD Therapies Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AstraZeneca



• Boehringer Ingelheim



• Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.



• Cipla Inc.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Grifols S.A.



• GSK plc



• Mundipharma



• Novartis AG



• Pulmatrix



• Respiratorius AB



• Sanofi SA



• Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.



• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• Transpire Bio



• Verona Pharma plc



• Viatris Inc.





Overall world revenue for Asthma and COPD Therapies Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$47 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





