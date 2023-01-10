AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2022

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 December YTD - DecemberBeginning
Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgDec 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP10,64314,518-26.7 173,671215,286-19.388,734
 40 < 100 HP6,4297,085-9.3 67,34675,400-10.728,770
 100+ HP2,7732,851-2.7 26,42223,72911.38,062
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors19,84524,454-18.8 267,439314,415-14.9125,566
4WD Farm Tractors52039232.7 3,4693,529-1.7529
Total Farm Tractors20,36524,846-18.0 270,908317,944-14.8126,095
Self-Prop Combines73563216.3 7,2676,27815.8908
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Contact:statisticsdepartment@aem.org
 Phone: 414.272.0943

