New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymer Coated Fabrics Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379494/?utm_source=GNW

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics is expected to grow impressively due to increasing demand from the transportation & protective clothing industry during the forecast period. It is projected that the revenue of fabric coating in the USA will amount to approximately USD 2,400 million by 2022.

Moreover, the growing application of polymer-coated fabrics in the production of canopies & roofing, coupled with their widespread use across various end-use industries due to their properties like antibacterial and anti-fungal nature, enhanced elasticity, high visibility, weldability, UV radiation, chemical, oil, water, stain, scratch, and abrasion is expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

In July 2022, an ultrason E polyethersulfone (PESU) polymer from BASF was used to coated fabrics that serve as a particle and bacterial filters for face masks in collaboration with the Vadodara-based Permionics membranes manufacturer.

Increasing Focus on Protective Clothing Due to Stringent Government Norms

Protection against chemicals, heat, biological contaminants, or other environmental risks is necessary for regular work life and is achieved by selecting proper protective clothing.Agriculture, food processing, law enforcement, chemical processing, medical, and defence are major sectors using protective clothing.



Along with this rapid industrialization with high investment in the manufacturing industry, together with stringent government norms by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) & National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) regarding the use of protective clothing shall drive the polymer coated fabric market in the forecast period.

Moreover, government executions like Model Work Health and Safety Act in Australia and European Union’s Directive 89/686/EEC influence industries toward adopting industrial protective clothing. Additionally, implementing standardized safety protective measures using protective clothing for rescue and swimming purposes is expected to grow the polymer-coated fabric market.

High Demand from Automotive Industry

With growing automotive production globally, the demand for polymer-coated fabric increases.The coated fabric used in vehicles improves the interior’s appearance and texture.



The materials used to coat or process the fabric include resins, PVC, rubber, lacquer, plastics, and oil or varnish finishes. Due to the anti-corrosive, water-resistant, UV-resistant, rot-proof, and oil-repellent properties, the demand for coated fabric increases in this sector.

High-performance coated fabric is provided by OMNOVA to vehicle OEMs globally.Because of their striking design, eco-friendly attributes, low emissions, appealing look, long-lasting performance, and superb touch, OMNAVA coated fabric upholsteries are used by most car manufacturers.



Furthermore, with the automotive industry increasing demand for recyclable coated fabric, Toyobo developed recyclable coated fabric for airbags; these factors positively impact the growth of the polymer-coated fabrics market in the upcoming years.

Polyethylene Will Continue to Be a Key Product

Polyethylene-coated fabric is gaining momentum in response to the rising demand for polymer-coated fabrics due to various mechanical and physical advantages.Polyethylene-coated textiles have multiple benefits over other materials.



The low permeability tendency to result in moisture barrier characteristics increase its demand.The material is a high-strength woven cloth with an impermeable covering on both sides.



Additionally, provide the highest UV protection, rot and mildew resistance, and vertical resistance to all chemical, increasing the use of polyethylene-coated fabric. Therefore, the polymer-coated fabrics market will grow globally during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In January 2022, the coated textiles division of Alpha Engineered Composites was acquired by Trelleborg Industrial Solutions to expand its areas of expertise.

• AFF Group, located in South Carolina, and its TechStyles business presented new solutions to address several market issues, including long lead times, increased costs, product availability, variable quality, and higher minimums in April 2021. The business wants to transform the market for coated textiles.

• In March 2021, AFF TechStyles, a Spartanburg-based company, created TechArt, a coated fabric with digital printing that has joined the collection of TechStyle textile products that include either pre-made designs or unique graphics.

• Fabri Cote, a manufacturer of specialized rubber-coated fabrics particularly for aerospace applications, was acquired by Fenner Precision Polymers in February 2020 to expand its coated textile product line.

Market Segmentation

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market is segmented based on product, application, and region.Based on the product, the market is categorized into vinyl, polyurethane, polyethylene, and others.



Based on the application, the market is fragmented into transportation, protective clothing, furniture & seating, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Market Players

Continental AG, Trelleborg AB, Sioen N.V., Freudenberg Performance Materials SAS, Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, SergeFerrari Group, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Heytex Bramsche GmbH, Mauritzon, Inc., Endutex Coated Technical Textiles are some of the key players of the Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global polymer coated fabrics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Product:

o Vinyl

o Polyurethane

o Polyethylene

o Others

• Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Application:

o Transportation

o Protective Clothing

o Furniture & Seating

o Others

• Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Vietnam

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global polymer-coated fabrics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379494/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________